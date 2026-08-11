Mumbai, Actor Ajay Devgn is set to take over as the host of Sony Entertainment Television's long-running true-crime franchise "Crime Patrol" with its latest season, scheduled to premiere on August 31.

Ajay Devgn to host ‘Crime Patrol 2026’, show to premiere on Aug 31

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Titled "Crime Patrol 2026 - Crime Ka Current Season", the show will air at 10:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on Sony LIV.

Devgn, whose screen image has often been associated with police and action roles in films such as "Singham", "Drishyam" and "Gangajal", will present stories inspired by cases that have shaken the nation.

In a recently released promo, the actor addresses viewers directly, urging them not to be consumed by fear but to exercise greater caution while navigating the realities of crime.

"Main rahunga aapke saath," Devgn says in the promo, assuring viewers that he will accompany them through the stories.

In a statement, the actor said joining a show like 'Crime Patrol' felt like a responsibility to his fans and viewers.

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{{^usCountry}} "The show has built a legacy of understanding crime stories while driving awareness among viewers, encouraging them to become more vigilant about the people around them and who they interact with and trust," Devgn said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The show has built a legacy of understanding crime stories while driving awareness among viewers, encouraging them to become more vigilant about the people around them and who they interact with and trust," Devgn said. {{/usCountry}}

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"As we bring to the forefront some of the stories inspired by cases that have shaken the nation, I hope and believe that I can help and guide audiences to navigate them with caution rather than fear," he added.

"Crime Patrol" premiered in 2003 and has evolved through several editions, including "Crime Patrol Satark", "Crime Patrol Dastak", "Crime Patrol Dial 100" and "Crime Patrol 2.0".

Actor Anup Soni became closely associated with the franchise after hosting several seasons. Over the years, other presenters have included Sakshi Tanwar, Sonali Kulkarni, Divyanka Tripathi, Ashutosh Rana, Renuka Shahane and Nakuul Mehta.

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The franchise typically combines dramatised recreations of real-life crime cases with narration and messages aimed at crime awareness and prevention.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.