Akshay Kumar reveals on Koffee With Karan how Sunny Deol's illness led him to buy the house he now lives in

Actor Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu became the latest celebrities to star in Karan Johar’s new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 on Thursday. During the show, Akshay recalled the story of buying his luxurious sea-facing house in Juhu, Mumbai. He revealed how he ended up earning more money while filming for director Rajkumar Kohli’s Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani. Also read: Akshay Kumar addresses ‘Canadian Kumar’ tag, working with much younger actresses: 'Do I look 55?'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Karan Johar insisted Akshay share how faith helped him to afford his Mumbai residence, Akshay explained how he went from earning ₹5000 from teaching martial arts to ₹21,000 after working on an ad shoot for only 2 hours. Recalling working on the sets of Jaani Dushman, the actor said, “I was on a per-day basis. The scene was the villain kills me and I am dead. I came to know that the other hero who was going to be acting, was now stuck in New York; he wasn’t not coming.”

To this, Akshay said he went to Rajkumar and had a talk which altered his onscreen timing and made him earn more money. “I have actually gone and told the director ‘should I come back?’ What he did you will not believe it." The director promptly decided to tweak the storyline and extended Akshay's on-screen timing. "He says ‘he is not dead’ which means I (Akshay’s character), I’m in a coma and become alive again. So, I shot for another 5 days and I made more money.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshay’s accidental earnings from the film helped him to pay the downpayment of his Juhu bungalow where he currently stays with his wife Twinkle Khanna and their kids, Aarav and Nitara. “Today where I stay, I needed money to buy that place and it’s because of Jaani Dushman, I have got that place,” the actor added and said he kept making money and eventually paid for the full house.

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu asked Akshay to name the actor who couldn’t make it to the shoot of Jaani Dushman, Akshay revealed it was Sunny Deol. Back then, Sunny was in the US for his back surgery. Besides this, Akshay also talked about the secret of his happy married life, Twinkle and tackling trolls during the episode.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshay will be seen next in Raksha Bandhan, alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth. The film will be released in theatres on August 11, 2022. Apart from this, Akshay has several films in the pipeline. He was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON