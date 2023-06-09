‘Always been so inspired by beauty’: Lady Gaga shares radiant makeup-free selfies

Lady Gaga recently took to Instagram to share two makeup-free selfies. Gaga is seen in the photos bare-faced and yet completely glowing. Her lips appear glossy and her beautiful bleached blonde hair is seen splayed out behind her. She is seen donning a pink sweatshirt.

Lady Gaga went makeup-free in her latest Instagram photos (ladygaga/Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I’ve always been so inspired by beauty and fashion from the UK, and how bold and innovative it is. I started@hauslabs as a company that is also bold and innovative in its artistry and formulas, combining beautiful colors with skin-loving ingredients that make our makeup good for your skin! I am SO honored to have launched in@sephorauk and to see all of the incredible love from the beauty community there. I love you all and am so happy to see you creating with our products!” Gaga captioned the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans had earlier erupted after Gaga went completely makeuo-free during her Oscars 2023 appearance. While she rocked the red carpet wearing the most ravishing dresses, she decided to go natural during her performance on the stage.

Lady Gaga performs the song "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Gaga has never shied away from flaunting her natural look, but she had once said she believes in the power of makeup and added that it gives her a “superhero” feeling. “I never felt beautiful, and I still have days that I don’t feel beautiful,” Gaga toldAllure in its Best of Beauty issue. “All of the insecurities that I’ve dealt with my whole life from being bullied when I was younger, they come right back up to bite me.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I put makeup on, and before I know it I feel this superhero within. It gives me those wings to fly,” she said. “When I becameLady Gaga when I was younger, it was because I discovered makeup. It means so much to me on a deep visceral level — the power of makeup to change how you feel when you’re at your lowest.”

Gaga’s makeup brand, Haus Laboratories, features products such as metallic shadow sticks, red lip gloss and nude lip liners. “This [deal with Amazon] was so wonderful because this was like, ‘Let’s make a deal, let’s make a deal to change the world with their beauty’,” she said in a conversation with Business of Fashion. The fashion brand launched exclusively on Amazon, with fans rushing to the website to place their orders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop