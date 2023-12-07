Halle Berry reveals Angelina Jolie and her bonded over ‘divorces and exes’ after a rocky start on joint project

Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie are currently prepping for their joint production. Titled Maude v Maude, the film will be produced by the two actors and will have them sharing the screen space. Halle has now revealed in an interview to Variety that they had a rocky start as they began work on the project but they eventually bonded over their ‘divorces and exes’. Also read: Angelina Jolie opens up on divorce from Brad Pitt, plans to leave ‘shallow’ Hollywood

Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry will now be seen in a film together.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We had a rocky start and I think that is going to serve us well in our screen time together,” said Halle Berry. Calling Angelina “formidable”, Halle further said that she was “thrilled to work with another woman and craft a story with our sensibility and from our point of view". She didn't reveal what led the two of them to have a rocky start but added, "“We’ve been talking a lot about divorces and exes. We bonded, let’s say that.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

In the same interview, Halle revealed that their film Maude v Maude will somewhat be a mix of Mr and Mrs Smith and Mission: Impossible with a comedic twist. She hinted that she and Angelina Jolie will be battling “physically and intellectually” in the film.

Halle Berry's divorce

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez' divorce was finalised this year. According to a report by Page Six, a Los Angeles court ordered Halle Berry to pay $8000 a month to Olivier in child support for their 9-year-old son, Maceo.

Angelina's divorce

Angelina is currently in an ugly tussle with ex-husband Brad Pitt over custody battle, property and other issues. She and Brad have six kids together: Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10. On life after divorce with Brad, Angelina had told Vogue in an interview few months ago, “I think, recently, I would’ve gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them. They’re better than me, because you want your children to be.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON