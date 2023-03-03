All you need to know about the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Anime lovers around the world are eagerly awaiting the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, which are set to take place in Tokyo on March 4th. The awards ceremony, now in its seventh year, will honour the creators, musicians, and performers who have contributed to the global love of anime.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is one of the biggest annual events for anime enthusiasts. It celebrates the best of the best in the industry, showcasing the most meaningful moments in global pop culture over the past year. This year's event will be held at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo and will be hosted by renowned voice actress Sally Amaki and popular entertainer Jon Kabira. The ceremony will feature a host of celebrity presenters, including WWE superstar Zelina Vega, football player Juju Smith-Schuster, and filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, among others.

Categories of 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards and Nominees

This year's event will feature numerous categories, each one highlighting a particular aspect of anime excellence, including the Best Director, Best Fantasy, Best Romance, Best Main Character, and Best Ending Sequence. The nominees in each category are selected by judges representing more than 50 anime creatives, tastemakers, and influencers from around the world. Fans are encouraged to vote across all categories, and the winners will be announced during the global live-stream event.

Anime of the Year: The Ultimate Recognition

Anime of the Year is the category that everyone wants to win. It's the ultimate recognition of a series that has captivated audiences and set the standard for excellence in anime over the last year. To win this award, a show must combine compelling storytelling, breathtaking animation, and unforgettable characters in a way that creates a masterpiece that deserves singular recognition.

Nominees for Anime of the Year

● Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

● Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

● Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

● Lycoris Recoil

● Ranking of Kings

● SPY x FAMILY

Best Animation: Bringing Worlds to Life

The visual style of an anime is often what draws viewers in, and Best Animation recognizes the series that truly bring their worlds to life. From hand-drawn classics to cutting-edge computer-generated graphics, these shows provide a feast for the eyes, immersing viewers in previously unimaginable worlds.

Nominees for Best Action

● Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

● Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

● Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

● JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean

● Lycoris Recoil

● SPY x FAMILY

Best Anime Song: Capturing the Spirit of Anime

The right song can make or break an anime, and Best Anime Song recognizes the tracks that have captured the spirit of this exciting medium. From opening themes that get stuck in your head to ending themes that leave you feeling bittersweet, these are the songs that elevate anime beyond mere entertainment and into a realm of emotional depth.

Nominees for Best Anime Song

● "Chikichiki Banban," QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!

● "Comedy," Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY

● "My Nonfiction," Miyuki Shirogane (CV: Makoto Furukawa) & Chika Fujiwara (CV:

Konomi Kohara), Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

● "New Genesis (UTA from ONE PIECE FILM RED," Ado, ONE PIECE FILM RED

● "Shall We Dance?," ReoNa, SHADOWS HOUSE -2nd Season-

● "The Rumbling," SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Character Design: Bringing Characters to Life

Great character design is an essential part of any anime, and Best Character Design recognizes the artists who have breathed life into iconic figures that have captured our hearts. From the smallest details to the most iconic silhouettes, these designers tell stories through the way they draw and create characters that are as unforgettable as they are beloved.

Nominees for Best Character Design

● Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

● Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

● JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean

● My Dress-Up Darling

● Ranking of Kings

● SPY x FAMILY

Best Continuing Series: Recognizing Sustained Excellence

Sustaining excellence is no small feat, particularly when it comes to anime. The Best Continuing Series category recognizes those anime series that manages to hold a fan's attention year after year. These shows represent the epitome of creativity, effort, and planning, and they demonstrate an ability to craft stories that captivate and engage viewers over the long term.

Nominees for Best Continuing Series

● Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

● Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

● JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean

● Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic

● Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

● ONE PIECE

Best Director: The Mastermind Behind the Scenes

The Best Director category recognizes the critical role that directors play in creating unforgettable anime. These masterminds work behind the scenes, conveying their vision and imagination to animators, making critical decisions, and managing the creative aspects of production. As Hayao Miyazaki once said, "An anime is a reflection of its director."

Nominees for Best Director

● Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

● Hiroyuki Imaishi, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

● Kazuhiro Furuhashi, SPY x FAMILY

● Shingo Adachi, Lycoris Recoil

● Yosuke Hatta, Ranking of Kings

● Yuichiro Hayashi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Fantasy: Exploring New Worlds

The Best Fantasy category is all about imagination, creativity, and a bit of magic. These shows take us to other worlds and craft deep, original universes full of mythical creatures. Even the smallest detail is fueled by ideas that previously were unthought, creating a rich tapestry of fantasy that transports viewers to another realm.

Nominees for Best Fantasy

● Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

● Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

● Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 1, 2nd Cour

● Overlord IV

● Ranking of Kings

● The Case Study of Vanitas

Feature-Length Anime Takes the Spotlight for Best Film

The Best Film category is dedicated to recognizing anime that exceeds the standard episode length. These non-episodic films can be released in theatres, on DVD, or online. The most exceptional works leave fans spellbound, wondering where the time went.

Nominees for Best Film

● Bubble

● Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO

● INU-OH

● JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

● ONE PIECE FILM RED

● The Deer King

Pushing the Limits of Creativity with the Best Original Anime

The Best Original Anime category celebrates unique creations that are not adapted from the existing source material. These shows showcase incredible creativity and deliver a powerful and engaging story that sets them apart from the rest.

Nominees for Best Original Anime

● BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls' Story-

● Healer Girl

● Lycoris Recoil

● The Orbital Children

● Vampire in the Garden

● YUREI DECO

All Forms of Love Shine in the Best Romance

The Best Romance category honours the power of love to warm even the coldest of hearts. These captivating stories remind us of the best parts of being alive, delivering hopeful messages that rekindle our belief in love's strength.

Nominees for Best Romance

● Call of the Night

● Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

● Komi Can't Communicate (2nd series)

● Love After World Domination

● My Dress-Up Darling

● Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie

Elevating Anime With Best Score

The Best Score category recognizes the crucial role of original music in creating unforgettable anime. Well-crafted scores add depth and emotion to every scene, with compositions that stand as both a testament to an anime's brilliance and as masterpieces of music.

Nominees for Best Score

● Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

● Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

● Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

● Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

● SPY x FAMILY

● Ya Boy Kongming!

Recognizing excellence in additional categories

The 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards will also highlight several other areas of anime excellence. Categories include Must-Protect-At-All-Cost Character, Best Action, Best Drama, Best Ending Sequence, Best Main Character, Best New Series, Best Opening Sequence, Best Supporting Character, Best Voice Actor Performance, etc. Each award highlights a different aspect of anime and recognizes the incredible talent and creativity involved in bringing these shows to life.

How are the winners of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards decided?

Nominees in each category was be selected by the Anime Awards judges, who represent more than 50 anime creatives, tastemakers, and influencers from around the world. Last year, a record 17 million votes were cast by global fans for nominees representing nearly 40 anime studios across a record-high eight streaming platforms.

Who are the presenters for the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards?

Robert Rodriguez, one of the celebrity presenters for the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, said that he loves anime because it is a crucible for new ideas and fresh perspectives in entertainment. Other presenters, such as Juju Smith-Schuster, expressed their excitement at being part of the event, saying that they have been huge anime fans since childhood.