Attack on Titan's heartbreaking easter egg reveals the fate of Eren's trio!

For more than ten years, Attack on Titan has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and emotional depth. This month, fans bid a tearful farewell as the anime aired its final episode, revealing a poignant detail about the fate of Eren Yeager's closest friends.

Final episode of Attack on Titan leaves fans in tears with bittersweet ending.(MAPPA)

Throughout the series, viewers witnessed the unbreakable bond between Eren, Armin, and Mikasa, who were inseparable since childhood. Their camaraderie was highlighted in a recurring game where they raced to a tree on the outskirts of town, with Eren always leading, Mikasa close behind, and Armin trailing.

In a heartbreaking twist, the outcome of this childhood game foreshadowed the characters' ultimate destinies. Eren met his end first, sacrificed by Mikasa to halt the devastating Rumbling, and his remains were laid to rest beneath the very tree where they once played. Mikasa, after living a full life, joined Eren in the afterlife, leaving Armin as the last survivor of their trio.

The emotional impact of this revelation was felt deeply by fans, as scenes from the post-credits of the final episode depicted the passage of time beside the tree. Initially, Mikasa was seen with their friends, but as the years passed and friends departed, she found solace in the company of the tree. Eventually, Armin, now an elderly man, joined her, completing the trio's eternal reunion.

The bittersweet ending struck a chord with viewers, showcasing Attack on Titan's ability to evoke powerful emotions and create unforgettable moments. The poignant symbolism of the trio reaching the tree as adults resonated with fans, reminding them of the enduring power of friendship even in the face of tragedy.

As fans wipe away their tears and say goodbye to these beloved characters, the legacy of Attack on Titan lives on, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers around the world.

