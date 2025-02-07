Menu Explore
Blue Lock Chapter 292: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Feb 07, 2025 02:45 AM IST

Read to know more about the Blue Lock Chapter 292 before its release.

Blue Lock chapter 292 release date just dropped and the tension on the field is at an all-time high. In the previous chapter, Yukimiya and Hiori kicked off Bastard Munchen's attack, with Hiori poised to make the decisive pass to either Isagi or Kaiser. However, things took a dramatic turn when Hiori found himself matched up against Tabito Karasu, intensifying the already heated showdown. Meanwhile, Alexis Ness was seen lurking behind Isagi and Kaiser.

Blue Lock Chapter 292 release date revealed.(8bit)
Blue Lock Chapter 292 release date revealed.(8bit)

Also Read: Neither Jujutsu Kaisen nor Solo Leveling was the most in-demand anime series of 2024: Here's what beat them

Blue Lock Chapter 292 release date and time

Blue Lock Chapter 292 is set to be released at midnight on Wednesday, February 12 (JST). International fans can expect the next chapter to drop on Tuesday, February 11, depending on their respective time zones. Since release times vary across countries, fans can refer to the following table for the exact release time in their region.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time08:00 amTuesdayFebruary 11
Eastern Daylight Time11:00 amTuesdayFebruary 11
British Summer Time04:00 pmTuesdayFebruary 11
Central European Summer Time05:00 pmTuesdayFebruary 11
Indian Standard Time08:30 pmTuesdayFebruary 11
Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmTuesdayFebruary 11
Japanese Standard Time12:00 amWednesdayFebruary 12
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayFebruary 12

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 292?

The next chapter will be available to read manga reader service set up by Kodansha called K manga. Fans can gain access to the service through either a website or mobile application. However, the service is available only to those in the United States and a subscription will be required to read the latest chapter.

Also Read: It's Blackpink Rose vs aespa for Artist of the Year at 2025 Korean Music Awards: See full nominees list

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 292?

*Blue Lock* Chapter 292 will likely centre on the intense showdown between Hiori Yo and his senpai, Tabito Karasu. With Karasu caught off guard by this unexpected match-up at such a critical stage, there’s a strong possibility that Hiori, the Bastard Munchen fullback, could surprise the Paris X Gen defensive midfielder.

Furthermore, the chapter might delve deeper into the mysterious presence of Alexis Ness. While the manga has given fans a glimpse of him, his true intentions remain unclear. It's uncertain whether Ness is seeking revenge on Isagi and Kaiser or planning to make his move in the match.

