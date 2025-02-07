Blue Lock Chapter 292: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Blue Lock chapter 292 release date just dropped and the tension on the field is at an all-time high. In the previous chapter, Yukimiya and Hiori kicked off Bastard Munchen's attack, with Hiori poised to make the decisive pass to either Isagi or Kaiser. However, things took a dramatic turn when Hiori found himself matched up against Tabito Karasu, intensifying the already heated showdown. Meanwhile, Alexis Ness was seen lurking behind Isagi and Kaiser. Blue Lock Chapter 292 release date revealed.(8bit)

Blue Lock Chapter 292 release date and time

Blue Lock Chapter 292 is set to be released at midnight on Wednesday, February 12 (JST). International fans can expect the next chapter to drop on Tuesday, February 11, depending on their respective time zones. Since release times vary across countries, fans can refer to the following table for the exact release time in their region.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 am Tuesday February 11 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Tuesday February 11 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Tuesday February 11 Central European Summer Time 05:00 pm Tuesday February 11 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm Tuesday February 11 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Tuesday February 11 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday February 12 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday February 12

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 292?

The next chapter will be available to read manga reader service set up by Kodansha called K manga. Fans can gain access to the service through either a website or mobile application. However, the service is available only to those in the United States and a subscription will be required to read the latest chapter.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 292?

*Blue Lock* Chapter 292 will likely centre on the intense showdown between Hiori Yo and his senpai, Tabito Karasu. With Karasu caught off guard by this unexpected match-up at such a critical stage, there’s a strong possibility that Hiori, the Bastard Munchen fullback, could surprise the Paris X Gen defensive midfielder.

Furthermore, the chapter might delve deeper into the mysterious presence of Alexis Ness. While the manga has given fans a glimpse of him, his true intentions remain unclear. It's uncertain whether Ness is seeking revenge on Isagi and Kaiser or planning to make his move in the match.