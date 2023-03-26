Blue Lock Season 2 and movie announced: Get ready for more football action

Fans of Blue Lock are eagerly waiting for the next chapter in the story of Japan's national football team. The anime series has been a hit among fans of anime and manga, and the announcement of the second season has only added to the excitement.

Blue Lock Season 2: Get ready for more action and drama on the field

Blue Lock Season 2 official announcement visual.(8-bit)

The second season promises to be just as thrilling and action-packed as the first, with the announcement trailer introducing new cast members who will join the main cast. Fans can expect more drama, excitement, and intense football action as the team continues its quest to create an ace striker who can lead them to victory.

Blue Lock Movie - EPISODE Nagi: From the lens of a key character

The movie, Blue Lock Movie – EPISODE Nagi, has also been announced, which will focus on the character of Nagi Seishiro and his journey in the Blue Lock project. Fans of the series are excited to see how the movie will explore Nagi's character and his role in the team's journey. (Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 release date revealed with an exciting new trailer!)

The rise of Blue Lock: From manga to anime to real-life tournaments

Blue Lock's popularity has grown tremendously since the release of the first season of the anime. The series has been praised for its intense football action, complex characters, and gripping storyline. The series has even inspired real tournaments, further cementing its popularity and influence.

Catch up on the first season of Blue Lock on Crunchyroll before the release of season 2

With the first season of Blue Lock available for streaming on Crunchyroll, fans can catch up on the events of the series before the release of the second season. Although the release date for the second season has not been confirmed, fans can rest assured that it will be worth the wait. (Also Read: Springing into new anime season: Top anime releases of first week of April 2023)

Fans can expect to watch the second season of Blue Lock on the platform once it's released, along with the movie Blue Lock Movie – EPISODE Nagi. The Blue Lock project has been an exciting journey for fans of the series, and the upcoming season promises to take the story to new heights. With the addition of new cast members and the focus on Nagi's character in the movie, fans can expect a fresh take on the series that they have come to love.

