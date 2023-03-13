Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Part I comes to an end on March 26!

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime has been making waves among anime fans worldwide. The spinoff series, which follows the adventures of Naruto's son, Boruto, has been a hit since its premiere in 2017. Recently, the official website for the anime announced that the show's Part I will come to an end on March 26, with Part II already greenlit for production.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Final episode of Part I

The announcement that the 293rd episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations airing on March 26 will be the final episode of Part I has left fans both excited and anxious. While the news that the show will continue with Part II is great, fans are also sad to see the end of Part I, which has been an enjoyable ride so far. However, it's not all doom and gloom, as the Sasuke Retsuden and Code arcs have been keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: The Sasuke Retsuden Arc

The Sasuke Retsuden arc is an adaptation of Jun Esaka's Naruto: Sasuke's Story - The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust (Sasuke Retsuden: Uchiha no Matsuei to Tenkyū no Hoshikuzu) spinoff novel. This arc began on January 8, 2022, and follows the adventures of Sasuke Uchiha, one of the main characters in the Naruto franchise. The arc delves into Sasuke's past and explores his relationship with his wife and daughter.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: The Code Arc

The Code arc is the latest story arc in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime, which began on February 12, 2022. This arc introduces a new character named Code, who is a member of the Kara organization. Kara is a group of rogue ninjas who are trying to establish a new world order. Code is one of the organization's strongest members and has been tasked with retrieving a powerful object that is in possession of Naruto Uzumaki, the Seventh Hokage.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Streaming and home video releases

Fans of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can watch the anime on several streaming platforms. The series is being simulcasted on Hulu by Viz Media as it airs in Japan, and Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime. In September 2018, the anime started airing on Adult Swim's Toonami block. Viz Media is also releasing the anime on home video, so fans can watch the series at their convenience.

