Boruto: Two Blue Vortex reveals who is Eighth Hokage and it's not Sasuke!

Naruto enthusiasts, rejoice! The wait is over as the highly anticipated installment "Boruto: Two Blue Vortex" makes its grand entrance. The inaugural chapter launches readers right into the action, three years after Boruto part one, offering a glimpse into life at the Hidden Leaf Village. While the chapter packed many twists and turns, one of the most exciting twists for Naruto fans was the newly appointed Eighth Hokage. Yes, Masashi Kishimoto has finally revealed Naruto's successor and it's not Sasuke!

"Boruto: Two Blue Vortex" introduces a new Hokage and fans love the development.(Masashi Kishimoto)

Another notable highlight is the showdown between Sarada and the newly appointed Eighth Hokage. After much speculation, Shikamaru Nara steps into the role, replacing Naruto, who has been absent. Shikamaru's elevation to Hokage isn't just a twist; it’s a nod to his past as Naruto's advisor. Fans have been pushing Shikamaru for Hokage ever since he displayed his potential during the Great Ninja War and Masashi sensei finally granted their wish.

Shikamaru’s leadership isn’t without its complexities. The chapter introduces the aftermath of Eida's reality-altering powers. The world’s memory has been reshaped, leading to a swapped identity narrative between Boruto and Kawaki. Kawaki is now seen as Naruto's son, while Boruto is unjustly perceived as responsible for Naruto's fate. However, readers are privy to the truth – Kawaki's actions trapped Naruto in an alternate dimension.

As this era unfolds, Sarada emerges as one of the few characters unaffected by the memory shift. Holding fast to her authentic memories, Sarada confronts Shikamaru for his involvement.

"Boruto: Two Blue Vortex" marks an exhilarating new phase for fans. Ultimately, this new chapter isn't just about action and conflict. It explores the intricate dynamics of memory manipulation, friendship, and legacy. The manga's premiere chapter is available on the Shonen Jump app, delivering a fresh layer of action. With Code's threat and the impending Boruto-Kawaki clash, the series promises a thrilling journey ahead.

For those who are unfamiliar with Boruto, this official description might help you understand Naruto's sequel, "The Hidden Leaf Village has entered an era of peace and modernization. Skyscrapers line the streets, videos play on giant screens, and a network of trains runs through the village. Though still a ninja village, more civilians than ever roam its streets, and the shinobi must evolve with the times. While Naruto Uzumaki leads the village as the Seventh Hokage, his son Boruto begins his own journey at the Ninja Academy. Boruto's classmates only see him as "the Hokage's son", but his wild and unpredictable personality quickly blows that perception away! With new friends by his side, how will Boruto handle the mysterious incidents occurring around him? A new wind is blowing, stirring up hearts as it goes. The story of Boruto Uzumaki begins now!"

