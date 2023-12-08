Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 - Categories, how to vote and all you need to know

As we bid farewell to 2023, Crunchyroll, the go-to destination for anime enthusiasts worldwide, has unveiled the much-anticipated details for the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Set to take place on March 2, this annual celebration promises to be a spectacle, recognizing the best in anime across over 30 categories.

Fans of the vibrant anime community are gearing up for the open voting period starting on January 17 and concluding on January 27. Crunchyroll's global audience will play a pivotal role in determining the winners, contributing alongside a distinguished panel of judges from various corners of the globe.

The expansive list of categories includes some familiar favourites and introduces three exciting newcomers: Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Slice of Life. These additions reflect the diversity and artistic brilliance within the anime landscape.

The categories encompass a wide spectrum, from the prestigious Anime of the Year to genre-specific awards like Best Action, Best Romance, and Best Fantasy. Each category is a testament to the richness and creativity that defines the anime medium. Here's the complete list of award categories:Anime of the Year

Best Continuing Series

Best New Series

Best Film

Best Original Anime

Best Animation

Best Character Design

Best Director

Best Cinematography (New)

Best Art Direction (New)

Best Romance

Best Comedy

Best Action

Best Fantasy

Best Drama

Best Slice-of-Life (New)

Best Main Character

Best Supporting Character

"Must Protect At All Costs" Character

Best Anime Song

Best Score

Best Opening Sequence

Best Ending Sequence

Best VA Performance (Japanese)

Best VA Performances -- for English, Castilian, French, Arabic, German, Italian and Portuguese dubbed versions (all separate)

Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll, expresses the company's excitement, stating, “Anime is a dynamic art form, offering an adventure for every kind of fan, and we are honored to celebrate the creative talent behind the medium that is captivating viewers around the world.”

What sets the Crunchyroll Anime Awards apart is not just the variety of categories but also the esteemed panel of judges comprising over 100 global creatives, tastemakers, experts, and influencers. This diverse group includes notable figures such as Yumiko Watanabe, Tadashi Sudo, Viet, Tristan Gallant, Valentin Paquot, Bismarka Kurniawan, and MartinPixel, each bringing their unique perspectives to the evaluation process.

The announcement of nominees is eagerly awaited, and the revelation on January 17, 2024, will mark a significant moment in the anime community. The judges, representing the largest and most diverse set in Anime Awards history, will undoubtedly curate a list that showcases the best of the industry.

The award ceremony itself is scheduled to take place at the Grand Prince Hotel ShinTakanawa in Tokyo, promising an unforgettable live event hosted by renowned voice actress Sally Amaki and popular entertainer Jon Kabira. Sony Music Solutions, a part of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., is set to support Crunchyroll in executing this grand event, ensuring a global audience can witness the celebration of anime excellence.

As Crunchyroll continues to expand its influence with new business ventures and collaborations, the 2024 Anime Awards serve as a culmination of a remarkable year for the streaming platform. From collaborations with Amazon to venturing into the gaming market, Crunchyroll's commitment to providing premium anime content is unwavering.

As anime enthusiasts eagerly await the outcome of the awards on March 2, 2024, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards will undoubtedly reaffirm the medium's global impact and celebrate the incredible talent that brings these animated worlds to life.