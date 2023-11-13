Crunchyroll launches anime Game Vault with 5 exciting titles

Anime enthusiasts, rejoice! Crunchyroll, the go-to destination for anime content, is upping its game – quite literally. Following in the footsteps of streaming giant Netflix, Crunchyroll has unveiled the "Crunchyroll Game Vault," a treasure trove of mobile games exclusively available for Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan members. Crunchyroll unveils Game Vault, exclusive mobile games for anime fans.

The initial lineup boasts five captivating titles: Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions, River City Girls, Wolfstride, Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, and inbento. What sets these games apart is their origin as mobile ports, offering a fresh experience for fans who may have already enjoyed them on other platforms. Notably, Crunchyroll Game Vault serves as the mobile debut for some of these titles.

In the words of Crunchyroll, the Game Vault is "packed with plenty to play for fans of anime and anime-inspired entertainment." What's more, it's accessible on Android right now and will soon land on iOS devices in over 200 countries, promising an ad-free and in-app purchase-free gaming experience.

To dive into this gaming haven, you'll need a Mega Fan or Ultimate Fan subscription, priced at $9.99 and $14.99 per month, respectively. If you're already on board, simply head to the Crunchyroll app to unlock the gateway to these captivating virtual worlds.

Each game in the lineup brings a unique flavour to the Crunchyroll Game Vault:

Captain Velvet Meteor, The Jump+ Dimensions invites players into a tactical action adventure featuring Damien, a young boy exploring a world of heroes and villains from his favourite manga.

River City Girls unleashes hard-hitting heroines Misako and Kyoko on the mean streets of River City as they tear up the town to rescue their boyfriends.

Wolfstride takes players on a journey towards a giant mecha tournament, combining RPG elements with mech repair and odd jobs for cash.

Behind the Frame, The Finest Scenery offers a visually stunning experience where players guide brush strokes, solve puzzles, and uncover an emotional tale of chance and artistry.

inbento, a food-themed puzzle game, adds a heartwarming touch with its story about parenthood, challenging players with tricky mechanics and hand-crafted recipes.

The perks of Crunchyroll Game Vault extend beyond the games themselves. Terry Li, Executive Vice President of Emerging Business at Crunchyroll, expresses excitement about working with international developers to bring their titles to mobile and expand the Crunchyroll community's gaming experience.

In the world of Crunchyroll, membership truly has its privileges. So, for fans eager to explore new realms and challenges while immersed in the world of anime, the Crunchyroll Game Vault is the key to unlocking a realm of endless gaming delights. Get ready for a gaming experience that seamlessly blends the magic of anime with the thrill of interactive entertainment!

