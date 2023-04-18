Dead Mount Death Play Episode 2: Corpse God swings into action like Spider-Man, Misaki's backstory revealed!

The anime series Dead Mount Death Play is proving to be a captivating viewing experience. The second episode continues to reveal the backstories of the various characters and their motivations. In the previous episode, we saw that Corpse God was hunted down by hitmen, and in this episode, we find out why. It seems that Corpse God just wanted to live a peaceful life, but the humans in his world attacked him, forcing him to flee. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to find peace in his new life as Polka either, and he and the kids he was taking care of were hunted down once again.

Misaki's backstory is equally dark. Her family was murdered by a serial killer, and witnessing the incident firsthand left her mentally scarred, leading her to become a killer herself. But now that she's a zombie, she seems to be coping with her past and adjusting to her new life.

Balancing humor and horror: How Dead Mount Death Play manages to do it

Despite the dark backstories, Dead Mount Death Play manages to balance the darkness with humour. The art style changes during the comedic scenes, and some of the scenes are downright hilarious. For example, Polka's attempt to convince Clarissa's group that they're experiencing a mass hallucination is comedic gold.

Corpse God swings into action: A Spider-Man moment in Dead Mount Death Play

One of the highlights of the episode is when Corpse God swings through the city using his skeleton arms, reminiscent of Spider-Man. With the assistance of the spirits of the deceased parents, he rescues a group of orphans from a blazing building. However, if Corpse God is going to survive in Japan, he needs to learn to be subtle.

The morality of Dead Mount Death Play's characters: Shades of grey in a world of black and white

The episode also touches on the morality of the characters. The author doesn't pull any punches with the bad guys, painting them as child abusers and killers. However, the good guys also have their dark pasts. Corpse God just wanted peace, but he's also a necromancer, and Misaki is a killer. It's a reminder that everyone is doing what they think is right, even if it hurts others.

Overall, Dead Mount Death Play is shaping up to be an interesting and entertaining anime series. It's not afraid to delve into the dark and gritty, but it also knows how to balance the darkness with humour. With its unique mix of comedy and horror, it's definitely worth watching.

