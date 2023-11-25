Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's entertainment district arc locks Toonami release date

Swords Unsheathed! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Entertainment District Arc has sealed its airing date on Toonami. Fans of Demon Slayer have been eagerly awaiting the release of the new season. Viewers can anticipate being immersed in the arc's breathtaking animation, unmatched characters, and exhilarating battles when it launches in early 2024. Don't miss out on the release date and additional details.

Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc release date

The season 3 finale of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has fans buzzing with excitement. The episode featured intense action and surprising twists. Tanjirou, Genya, and Nezuko's pursuit of Hantengu delivered thrilling moments, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the next chapter.(Ufotable)

In a fresh new update, Demon Slayer's next arc has secured a Toonami release date for the Entertainment district scheduled for Jan. 13, 2024. The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the show released an official update, confirming the same.

The Entertainment District Arc constitutes the latter portion of Demon Slayer Season 2, running from October 2021 to February 2022. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc debuted through an hour-long special in December 2021, after the introduction of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc in October 2021. If you're seeking the ideal anime series to kickstart your venture into the world of anime, Demon Slayer is an excellent choice for a binge-watch. You can easily stream the series on popular platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll.

The announcement of the forthcoming arc was followed by the Mugen Train Arc in early November 2023. The series' next installment titled the Hashira Training Arc is the eagerly anticipated fourth season officially announced in June 2023. More information about Season 4 is scheduled to be disclosed in mid-December.

More about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's entertainment district arc

This eagerly anticipated story arc will follow the riveting journey of Tanjiro Kamado, a teenage demon slayer who is determined to exact revenge on his family's tragedy and turn his sister Nezuko back into a human. The lively Yoshiwara red-light district serves as the backdrop for the Entertainment District Arc, where Tanjiro and his friends investigate a series of disappearances and fight powerful demons.