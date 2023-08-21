Demon Slayer will chose multiple movies over Season 5

The anime Demon Slayer recently finished its third season, which was about the Swordsmith Village arc. The fourth season will be about the "Hashira Training" story, but it's going to take a while before it becomes an anime.

The Hashira look shocked (image:Crunchyroll)

The fourth season will be about the 'Hashira Training' story, but it doesn't have a release window yet. It will include scenes from the manga and the light novel. The Hashira Training arc is the last arc before the final battle against Muzan and the Upper Moons.

The fifth season is expected to cover the final battle, but there's a leak suggesting that Ufotable may not release weekly episodes. Instead, they might produce multiple movies for Demon Slayer. This would be a unique approach, as no other anime has ever had five consecutive movies.

The last part of Demon Slayer might be shown in several movies.

The last arc of Demon Slayer is very long. It has more chapters than any other arc in the series. If the anime makes episodes like it usually does, it will need 20-24 episodes.

But the Mugen Train movie was very successful. So, the studio might make movies instead of episodes for the last arc. The Mugen Train arc had 13 chapters, and it was made into one movie. So, the Infinity Castle arc (which has 47 chapters) could be made into 3 movies, and the Sunrise Countdown arc (which has 22 chapters) could be made into 2 movies.

This is a new way to make an anime because no other anime has ever had 5 movies in a row. But the news comes from a reliable source, so it's probably true.

What will happen in the final arc?

The final arc of Demon Slayer will be a major battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and Muzan and the Upper Moons. It starts after the Hashira Training arc. In the first part, the Demon Slayers will infiltrate the Infinity Castle to defeat Muzan and the castle's controller. Shinobu finds a way to defeat Upper Rank 2 but sacrifices herself. In the second part, the entire Demon Slayer Corps battles Muzan until sunrise. Tanjiro discovers how to defeat Muzan, but ending a battle that has lasted a thousand years won't be easy.

Demon Slayer Season 4: Release Schedule

The fourth season of Demon Slayer is in the works. It will cover the Hashira Training arc and is expected to be the shortest season yet. It's set to be released in the summer of 2024 and will be available for streaming on Netflix.

