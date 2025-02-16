Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 19: Release date, time and where to watch

The action in Dragon Ball Daima is heating up. Episode 19 of the animation series promises more intense battles as Goku faces off against the mighty King Gomah. After being overpowered, Goku gets a surprising boost from the Namekian Neva, unlocking what looks like Daima's take on Super Saiyan 4! With this new power-up, it’s safe to say things are about to get even more epic. Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 19 release date revealed.(@DB_super2015/X)

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 19 release date and time

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 19 is almost here! The highly anticipated episode is set to drop on Friday, February 21, at 11:40 pm (JST) in Japan. Fans around the world will be able to catch the new episode on the same day, thanks to the simulcast, though release times will vary depending on your location. Just be sure to check your local time via the table shown below so you do not miss the next exciting chapter in Goku's journey.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 07:40 am Friday February 21, 2025 Central Time 09:40 am Friday February 21, 2025 Eastern Time 10:40 am Friday February 21, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:40 pm Friday February 21, 2025 Central European Time 04:40 pm Friday February 21, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:10 pm Friday February 21, 2025 Philippine Time 10:40 pm Friday February 21, 2025 Australia Central Time 01:40 am Saturday February 22, 2025

Where to watch Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 19?

The latest episode of the anime along with the ones released earlier will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The episodes will also be available in their English renditions. However, fans will be required to pay subscription fees to access these episodes.

What to expect from Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 19?

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 19 is shaping up to be an action-packed ride. In this episode, Goku and his friends are locked in battle with the powerful Gomah, while Glorio's mysterious wish is finally revealed. Fans can expect a surprising twist tied to this wish, and there's a strong possibility that the heroes will find a way to defeat Arinsu and Gomah for good.