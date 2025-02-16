Menu Explore
Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 19: Release date, time and where to watch

ByBhavika Rathore
Feb 16, 2025 10:46 PM IST

Read to know more about the Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 19.

The action in Dragon Ball Daima is heating up. Episode 19 of the animation series promises more intense battles as Goku faces off against the mighty King Gomah. After being overpowered, Goku gets a surprising boost from the Namekian Neva, unlocking what looks like Daima's take on Super Saiyan 4! With this new power-up, it’s safe to say things are about to get even more epic.

Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 19 release date revealed.(@DB_super2015/X)
Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 19 release date revealed.(@DB_super2015/X)

Also Read: Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 18: Release date, time and where to watch

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 19 release date and time

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 19 is almost here! The highly anticipated episode is set to drop on Friday, February 21, at 11:40 pm (JST) in Japan. Fans around the world will be able to catch the new episode on the same day, thanks to the simulcast, though release times will vary depending on your location. Just be sure to check your local time via the table shown below so you do not miss the next exciting chapter in Goku's journey.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Time07:40 amFridayFebruary 21, 2025
Central Time09:40 amFridayFebruary 21, 2025
Eastern Time10:40 amFridayFebruary 21, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time02:40 pmFridayFebruary 21, 2025
Central European Time04:40 pmFridayFebruary 21, 2025
Indian Standard Time08:10 pmFridayFebruary 21, 2025
Philippine Time10:40 pmFridayFebruary 21, 2025
Australia Central Time01:40 amSaturdayFebruary 22, 2025

Where to watch Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 19?

The latest episode of the anime along with the ones released earlier will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The episodes will also be available in their English renditions. However, fans will be required to pay subscription fees to access these episodes.

Also Read: Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8: Exact release date, time and more

What to expect from Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 19?

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 19 is shaping up to be an action-packed ride. In this episode, Goku and his friends are locked in battle with the powerful Gomah, while Glorio's mysterious wish is finally revealed. Fans can expect a surprising twist tied to this wish, and there's a strong possibility that the heroes will find a way to defeat Arinsu and Gomah for good.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Sunday, February 16, 2025
