Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 18: Release date, time and where to watch

Dragon Ball Daima has just revealed the highly anticipated release date for Episode 18, and fans are buzzing with excitement. In the latest episode, Goku faced off against the powerful Majin Duu in a race to secure the final Dragon Ball, only to be interrupted by the formidable King Gomah, who has gained incredible strength from the mysterious Third Evil Eye. With tensions running high, the next episode promises even more thrilling battles and unexpected twists. Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 18 release date revealed.(@DB_official_en/X)

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 18 release date and time

According to the official website of the anime, Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 16, is set to release on Friday, February 15 at 11:40 pm (JST) in Japan. Since the episode will be simulcasted, the episode will be available to the international audience on the same date, except for Australia. However, viewers around the world will experience a difference in release time, depending on their location. Make sure to check your local time and tune in for the next thrilling instalment.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 07:40 am Friday February 14, 2025 Central Time 09:40 am Friday February 14, 2025 Eastern Time 10:40 am Friday February 14, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:40 pm Friday February 14, 2025 Central European Time 04:40 pm Friday February 14, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:10 pm Friday February 14, 2025 Philippine Time 10:40 pm Friday February 14, 2025 Australia Central Time 01:40 am Saturday February 15, 2025

Where to watch Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 18?

The latest episode of the anime along with the ones released earlier will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The episodes will also be available in their English renditions. However, fans will be required to pay subscription fees to access these episodes.

What to expect from Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 18?

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 18 is shaping up to be a pivotal moment in the series, with Goku and his allies gearing up for an intense battle against King Gomah. As Goku taps into his Super Saiyan 3 transformation, fans can expect an epic showdown that could prove crucial in taking down the King of the Demon Realm.

The episode is also expected to shed light on key plot points, including the mysterious alliance between Glorio and Dr Arinsu, which may hold the key to unravelling the larger story behind the conflict.