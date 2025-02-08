Menu Explore
Spy x Family Chapter 112: Release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Feb 08, 2025 04:01 AM IST

Read to know more about the Spy x Family Chapter 112 before its release.

In the previous chapter of Spy x Family, Anya had a touching dream about her real mother, but things took a comical turn when she accidentally strangled Bond while in her sleep. Yor quickly woke Anya up, and later, as Loid prepared for a dinner shopping trip, he asked Anya what she wanted. Yor, ever insightful, guessed Anya’s desire correctly. The official website has now revealed the release date for the Spy x Family Chapter 112, leaving fans excited to see what the next instalment holds for the Forger family.

Spy x Family Chapter 112 release date revealed.(@shonenjump_plus/X)
Spy x Family Chapter 112 release date revealed.(@shonenjump_plus/X)

Spy x Family Chapter 112 release date and time

According to the official Spy x Family website, Chapter 112 is scheduled to be released on Monday, February 17, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. However, fans in other time zones will have the opportunity to read it a day earlier, on Sunday, February 16, 2025. To accommodate for regional differences in release times, readers can refer to the provided table for the precise release timing in their area.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amSundayFebruary 16
Eastern Daylight Time11 amSundayFebruary 16
British Summer Time4 pmSundayFebruary 16
Central European Summer Time5 pmSundayFebruary 16
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmSundayFebruary 16
Philippine Standard Time11 pmSundayFebruary 16
Japanese Standard Time12 amMondayFebruary 17
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amMondayFebruary 17

Where to read Spy x Family Chapter 112?

The chapter will be released on Viz Media and MANGA Plus Platform and will be available for free to the readers. The platform provides free access to the last three chapters and the first chapter for free. The MANGA Plus mobile application, however, will require a subscription to access all the chapters of the manga.

What to expect from Spy x Family Chapter 112?

py x Family Chapter 112 is expected to centre on Anya Forger as she returns to Eden Academy after her holiday break. Now that she’s learned more about Donovan Desmond’s influence, Anya may intensify her efforts to get closer to Damian Desmond. A key plot point could also revolve around Anya's biggest secret, which she has already shared with Damian. Despite Damian's initial disbelief, Anya might work to convince him of the truth.

