Spy x Family Chapter 112: Release date, time and more

In the previous chapter of Spy x Family, Anya had a touching dream about her real mother, but things took a comical turn when she accidentally strangled Bond while in her sleep. Yor quickly woke Anya up, and later, as Loid prepared for a dinner shopping trip, he asked Anya what she wanted. Yor, ever insightful, guessed Anya’s desire correctly. The official website has now revealed the release date for the Spy x Family Chapter 112, leaving fans excited to see what the next instalment holds for the Forger family. Spy x Family Chapter 112 release date revealed.(@shonenjump_plus/X)

Also Read: Karla Sofia Gascon breaks silence after Emilia Perez director's public criticism over controversial tweets

Spy x Family Chapter 112 release date and time

According to the official Spy x Family website, Chapter 112 is scheduled to be released on Monday, February 17, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. However, fans in other time zones will have the opportunity to read it a day earlier, on Sunday, February 16, 2025. To accommodate for regional differences in release times, readers can refer to the provided table for the precise release timing in their area.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Sunday February 16 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Sunday February 16 British Summer Time 4 pm Sunday February 16 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Sunday February 16 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday February 16 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Sunday February 16 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Monday February 17 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday February 17

Where to read Spy x Family Chapter 112?

The chapter will be released on Viz Media and MANGA Plus Platform and will be available for free to the readers. The platform provides free access to the last three chapters and the first chapter for free. The MANGA Plus mobile application, however, will require a subscription to access all the chapters of the manga.

Also Read: Kendrick Lamar hints at Super Bowl halftime show theme amid leaked details

What to expect from Spy x Family Chapter 112?

py x Family Chapter 112 is expected to centre on Anya Forger as she returns to Eden Academy after her holiday break. Now that she’s learned more about Donovan Desmond’s influence, Anya may intensify her efforts to get closer to Damian Desmond. A key plot point could also revolve around Anya's biggest secret, which she has already shared with Damian. Despite Damian's initial disbelief, Anya might work to convince him of the truth.