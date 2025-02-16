Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8: Exact release date, time and more

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8 is set to deliver more action and suspense after the dramatic events of the previous episode. Fans were left stunned when Sung Jinwoo was officially recognized as the country's 10th S-ranked Hunter. As he heads toward the Demon Castle in search of the final element for the Elixir of Life, the stakes have never been higher. The upcoming episode promises more intense moments and thrilling developments as the story continues to unfold. Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8 release date revealed.(@sololeveling_en/X)

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8 release date and time

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. The international release of the new episode is set for Saturday, February 22, 2025, The release time of the episode will differ due to different time zones followed across the globe. Fans can look through the table below to know the exact time of release.

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday February 22, 2025 07:00 am Eastern Time Saturday February 22, 2025 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday February 22, 2025 03:00 pm Central European Time Saturday February 22, 2025 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday February 22, 2025 08:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday February 22, 2025 11:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday February 23, 2025 12:00 am Australian Central Time Sunday February 23, 2025 01:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8?

The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo MX followed by Tochigi TV, Gumna TV and BS11 in Japan. Moreover, Animax will stream Season 2 Episode 1 of Solo Leveling from February 1, 2025. International fans can enjoy the new season on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Crunchyroll with their respective subscriptions.

What to expect from Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8?

Solo Leveling" Season 2 Episode 8, titled Looking Up Was Tiring Me Out, is set to bring even more tension and excitement as the story edges closer to a major turning point. The episode's cryptic title hints at the arrival of a powerful new foe, possibly a prelude to the much-anticipated introduction of 'Baran,' a character who could be pivotal in granting Jinwoo the final piece needed for the Elixir of Life.

With all the elements nearly in his grasp, the question remains—will Jinwoo finally achieve his goal, or will unforeseen challenges stand in his way?