Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Feb 16, 2025 10:34 PM IST

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8 promises heightened action after Sung Jinwoo is recognized as the 10th S-ranked Hunter.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8 is set to deliver more action and suspense after the dramatic events of the previous episode. Fans were left stunned when Sung Jinwoo was officially recognized as the country's 10th S-ranked Hunter. As he heads toward the Demon Castle in search of the final element for the Elixir of Life, the stakes have never been higher. The upcoming episode promises more intense moments and thrilling developments as the story continues to unfold.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8 release date revealed.(@sololeveling_en/X)
Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8 release date revealed.(@sololeveling_en/X)

Also Read: BTS' Jungkook pens letter for fans, says he 'constantly thinks' about them amid military service

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8 release date and time

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. The international release of the new episode is set for Saturday, February 22, 2025, The release time of the episode will differ due to different time zones followed across the globe. Fans can look through the table below to know the exact time of release.

Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific TimeSaturdayFebruary 22, 202507:00 am
Eastern TimeSaturdayFebruary 22, 202510:00 am
Greenwich Mean TimeSaturdayFebruary 22, 202503:00 pm
Central European TimeSaturdayFebruary 22, 202504:00 pm
Indian Standard TimeSaturdayFebruary 22, 202508:30 pm
Philippine TimeSaturdayFebruary 22, 202511:00 pm
Japanese Standard TimeSundayFebruary 23, 202512:00 am
Australian Central TimeSundayFebruary 23, 202501:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8?

The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo MX followed by Tochigi TV, Gumna TV and BS11 in Japan. Moreover, Animax will stream Season 2 Episode 1 of Solo Leveling from February 1, 2025. International fans can enjoy the new season on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Crunchyroll with their respective subscriptions.

Also Read: Netflix's Bloodhounds actress Kim Sae Ron, 24, found dead at home

What to expect from Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8?

Solo Leveling" Season 2 Episode 8, titled Looking Up Was Tiring Me Out, is set to bring even more tension and excitement as the story edges closer to a major turning point. The episode's cryptic title hints at the arrival of a powerful new foe, possibly a prelude to the much-anticipated introduction of 'Baran,' a character who could be pivotal in granting Jinwoo the final piece needed for the Elixir of Life.

With all the elements nearly in his grasp, the question remains—will Jinwoo finally achieve his goal, or will unforeseen challenges stand in his way?

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On