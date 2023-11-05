Fans thank Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama for ‘incredible’ season finale

The famous anime Attack on Titan has finally come to an end with its Season 4 finale episode, titled, ‘The Final Chapters (Part 2)’. Fans were left overwhelmed by Eren's shocking death at the hands of his lover Mikasa. Attack on Titan has proved to be one of the greatest anime shows of all time with an outstanding viewership across the world. Following the finale, emotional fans thanked Japanese manga artist Hajime Isayama, who created Attack on Titan for his “sensational writing.” The 37-year-old artist's work became one of the best-selling manga series of all time, with almost 110 million copies in circulation as of September 2022.

Creator Hajime Isayama, who made his first-ever appearance in the United States at the 2022 Anime NYC, found himself facing a wave of nerves as he met his fans.

Attack on Titan fans flooded the social media with “thank you” notes for Isayama soon after the show ended. One fan wrote, “I know I'm supposed to be taking a break, and I will, but I have to say Thank you, Hajime Isayama. I have been crying for almost 12 hours now and I'm still trying to cope, and I will. But what he has created will forever be a masterpiece.” Another fan said, “Attack on Titan although I finished the manga two years ago what a journey it has been watching the anime play out to its end ! 10/10 sheer brilliance. Thank you Hajime Isayama. Thank you Studio Mappa.”

The emotional episode left ardent anime and manga fans in tears as their beloved characters had to give up on all that they loved for the sake of humanity. One such emotional fan expressed, “But anyway the main story has now ended. Thank you Hajime Isayama for this great story, also to WIT and MAPPA for doing great animation.” Yet another wrote, “Hajime Isayama thank you so much for creating this masterpiece and also mappa, wit, the whole team, much respect for everyone involved in the making of this legendary series- thank you so much for your hardwork and dedication.”

