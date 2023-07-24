Futurama Season 11: Trailer, Premier date and everything to know about animated series

The popular animated series, Futurama, is returning for the third time in 24 years, making fans worldwide very happy. The show has a dedicated group of followers and has received praise from critics because of its mix of science fiction, satire, and humor. Following its previous successes and loyal fanbase, the show's thrilling journey continues with its latest revival on Hulu/Disney+.

After a decade, Futurama is finally returning with Hulu bringing in a new season of the beloved animated sci-fi comedy. So how many episodes make up season 11, and when do they air?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's the trailer for Futurama Season 11:

Based on the trailer, fans can look forward to many exciting new events in the story. In this new season, the Planet Express crew faces modern-day problems like cryptocurrency, a virus called "Explovid-29," cancel culture, invasion of privacy, streaming TV, and immunizations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trailer hints that Fry and Leela, the main characters of the series, may experience new romantic moments together. It concludes with a funny and intimate scene featuring the two of them.

Futurama Season 11: Cryptocurrency, virus outbreak, and a collision into the future

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After a ten-year break, Futurama is back, bringing nostalgia to fans. The sci-fi animated series, created by Matt Groening (known for The Simpsons), debuted in 1999. It follows Philip J. Fry, a lazy delivery boy frozen and awakened 1000 years into the future while delivering pizza in 1999.

The show is set in 30th-century New York and revolves around Planet Express, a quirky interplanetary delivery company. The main trio consists of Fry, the adventurous Leela, and the mischievous robot Bender, voiced by Billy West, Katey Sagal, and John DiMaggio, respectively.

Other recurring characters include Professor Farnsworth, Hermes, Dr. Zoidberg, and Amy Wong, each adding their humor to the workplace sitcom setting. Futurama blends science fiction, comedy, and adult animation, making it a beloved classic among viewers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Futurama Season 11 promises an exciting modern take on the characters' lives. The official synopsis released by Hulu goes like this

"Long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It continues to read,

“.. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.”

Futurama Season 11: A brief episode guide

Futurama Season 11 is set to premiere on Hulu on July 24, 2023, featuring a total of ten episodes. Below is a brief episode guide for this exciting season, including the episode title and its release date:

The Impossible Stream - July 24, 2023 Children of a Lesser Bog- July 31, 2023 How The West Was 1010001- August 7, 2023 Parasites Regained- August 14, 2023 Related To Items You've Viewed- August 21, 2023 I Know What You Did Next Xmas- August 28, 2023 Rage Against The Vaccine- September 4, 2023 Zapp Gets Cancelled- September 11, 2023 The Prince and the Product- September 18, 2023 All the Way Down- September 25, 2023

Futurama Season 11 is scheduled to debut on Hulu on July 24, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON