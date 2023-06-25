Get ready for Goblin Slayer Season 2: New trailer reveals fall release date

Goblin Slayer is making a highly anticipated comeback with Season 2 later this year, and fans have been treated to a new teaser trailer showcasing the iconic character. The anime, based on Kumo Kagyu and Noboru Kannatsuki's original light novel series, initially stirred controversy during its 2018 premiere but gained a dedicated following by the end of its first season. Now, as the new episodes prepare for their debut, excitement is building among fans.

While the exact release date for Goblin Slayer Season 2 hasn't been revealed, it is expected to arrive in the fall, positioning it outside the roster of new anime for summer 2023. To build anticipation, the promotional campaign for Goblin Slayer Season 2 has kicked off with a captivating teaser trailer, unveiling the fresh design of the formidable Goblin Slayer. Check out the teaser trailer below to get a glimpse of what's in store:

For those looking to catch up on Goblin Slayer before the new season arrives, the debut season is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll. The returning cast and staff from the first season are set to reprise their roles in Season 2. Meanwhile, Takaharu Ozaki, the previous director, will serve as the chief director. Other key members returning include Hideyuki Kurata for series composition, Hiromi Kato for character design, and Kenichiro Suehiro for music composition.

Goblin Slayer follows the tale of an extraordinary man who has risen to the Silver rank solely by hunting goblins. In a guild located in an obscure place, a fledgling priestess forms her first adventuring party. When the group finds themselves in peril, the one who comes to their rescue is none other than the infamous Goblin Slayer.

Prepare for more intense battles and gripping adventures as the Goblin Slayer returns to slay goblins and captivate audiences once again. Stay tuned for updates on the upcoming season that promises to deliver an exhilarating continuation of the Goblin Slayer saga.