Get ready for Spy x Family Season 2: More action, more laughs, and new posters!

Get ready, anime fans, because the highly anticipated Spy x Family Season 2 is on its way! After taking the anime world by storm last year with its debut season, Spy x Family is gearing up for an even more action-packed and hilarious return to screens. With two new posters released, fans are getting a taste of what's in store for the Forger Family.

Get ready, Spy x Family fans! The highly anticipated Season 2 of the hit anime series is coming, along with its first-ever movie. (CloverWorks, WIT Studios)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Based on Tatsuya Endo's original manga, the Spy x Family anime adaptation became one of the biggest hits of 2022. Its success elevated the already popular manga series to new heights, captivating audiences with its unique blend of espionage, comedy, and family dynamics. Now, Spy x Family is set to make an even bigger splash this year, with Season 2 and its first-ever movie.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While an exact release date for Spy x Family Season 2 has not been announced yet, fans can expect it to hit screens sometime this fall as part of the exciting Fall 2023 anime season. To build up the anticipation, two new posters have been unveiled, showcasing the "Cool" and "Comical" sides of the Forger Family. These posters beautifully capture the essence of the characters and the delightful interactions that made the first season such a hit.

For those eager to catch up on all the excitement before diving into Season 2, Crunchyroll is streaming the Spy x Family anime. It's the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of master spy Twilight, who is tasked with an extraordinary mission - to get married and have a child. However, he soon discovers that his chosen wife is an assassin, and their adopted child is a telepath. With the stakes high and the comedy abundant, Twilight finds himself in over his head, navigating family life while trying to save the world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But that's not all! In addition to Season 2, Spy x Family is also hitting theaters in Japan with its first-ever movie, Spy x Family Code: White, set to premiere on December 22nd. While international release plans have yet to be announced, fans can anticipate even more thrilling adventures from the Forger Family on the big screen.

As we eagerly await the return of Spy x Family, the upcoming season and movie promise to take us on an exhilarating journey filled with espionage, comedy, and heartwarming family moments. So mark your calendars, keep an eye out for the release date, and get ready to dive back into the world of Spy x Family. It's going to be a wild ride you won't want to miss!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON