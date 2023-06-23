Gojo's astonishing comeback against Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 226

In a thrilling turn of events, the Culling Game arc of Jujutsu Kaisen reaches its pinnacle as Satoru Gojo initiates a powerful comeback against Sukuna in the latest chapter. The fight between the two has been nothing short of explosive, with the fate of Yuji Itadori and his comrades hanging in the balance. However, Gojo has recently found himself on the defensive, facing the formidable control of Sukuna by Megumi Fushiguro.

The latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen brings an electrifying climax to the intense battle between Satoru Gojo and Sukuna.(Gege Akutami/Shōnen Jump)

From the start, Gojo managed to catch Sukuna off guard with a surprise attack, gaining an early advantage. But in subsequent chapters, their clash of Domain Expansions unveiled Sukuna's dominance, leaving Gojo vulnerable to devastating blows. It seemed like the tides were turning against him, with each hit potentially spelling his defeat. However, the tide of battle shifts dramatically in the newest chapter, as Gojo prepares for an astonishing second wind.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 226 picks up with Gojo grappling with a seemingly fatal wound inflicted on his neck by Sukuna's successful execution of his Domain Expansion. Despite employing the Reverse Curse Technique to heal the injury, Gojo finds himself trapped in Sukuna's superior Domain Expansion. With each passing moment, Gojo faces a relentless onslaught of cuts from Sukuna's relentless technique, pushing him to the brink of defeat.

In a cunning twist, Gojo astounds readers by utilizing the Reverse Curse Technique to not only mend his wounds but also rejuvenate his depleted Cursed Techniques. As the chapter progresses, Gojo manages to strike a critical blow against Sukuna, obliterating Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine. With newfound strength, Gojo embarks on the next phase of the battle, steadily healing his injuries. However, the fight is far from over, and the outcome remains uncertain.

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen are left eagerly anticipating the continuation of this gripping clash between Gojo and Sukuna. The intense struggle for survival, the complex weaving of Cursed Energy, and the stunning displays of power have captivated readers, making this showdown a defining moment in the series. The fate of the characters hangs in the balance, and as the fight reaches its climax, the resolution promises to be nothing short of breathtaking.

Stay tuned as Jujutsu Kaisen unfolds its next chapters, revealing the thrilling conclusion to this monumental battle. Will Gojo's epic comeback be enough to overcome the formidable Sukuna? The world of Jujutsu Kaisen is brimming with anticipation, and fans can't wait to see what happens next in this extraordinary tale of curses, power, and redemption.

