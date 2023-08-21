Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 233: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are excited about chapter 233 after the exciting events in the previous one. The battle between Gojo and Sukuna had surprising turns and exciting parts that kept readers hooked. One big worry is how Gojo is doing after getting seriously hurt in the last chapter. Even though he was doing great in the fight, Gojo now has a tough situation. This injury has made fans curious and worried about what's going to happen to their favorite character.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 233 release date and time

Jujutsu Kaisen Ch. 233, expect a showdown: Gojo vs. Mahoraga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 is coming on August 27, 2023, at 12am JST. The chapter will be out in different time zones right after it releases in Japan. Check below for your time zone:

Japanese Standard Time: 11:00 PM

Indian Standard Time: 07:30 PM

Central European Time: 03:00 PM

Eastern Indonesian Time: 08:00 PM

Pacific Time: 07:00 AM

Eastern European Time: 03:00 PM

How to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 233?

Crunchyroll is a great place to watch anime like One Piece, Attack on Titan, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

What to expect in Episode 233?

The last chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen ended with Gojo being attacked by Mahoraga's sword. The sword is designed to kill cursed spirits, but Gojo is not a cursed spirit. So, it may not be as effective against him as fans think.

The next chapter will likely focus on the fight between Gojo and Mahoraga. Mahoraga will try to finish Gojo off, but Gojo is confident that he can defeat the shikigami. The chapter will also reveal what happened to Sukuna, who was defeated by Gojo in the previous chapter.

It is still too early to say who will win the fight between Gojo and Mahoraga. But it is clear that Gojo is not going down without a fight. He is the strongest sorcerer alive, and he is determined to protect his students and the world from curses.

