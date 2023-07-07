Jujutsu Kaisen manga update: Creator Gege Akutami promises epic conclusion, but not yet!

Jujutsu Kaisen fans, brace yourselves for some exciting news! While there have been speculations about the manga's finale drawing near, creator Gege Akutami recently revealed that the grand conclusion might take a little longer than expected. The series has captivated fans worldwide with its thrilling story and intense battles, and Akutami wants to ensure that the manga lives up to everyone's expectations.

Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami assures fans that the manga's conclusion will take longer than expected, aiming to meet expectations.

In a heartfelt message, Akutami expressed his gratitude to the international readers, saying, "The fact that my manga has been able to cross the ocean and be enjoyed by so many people feels so mysterious to me but also, I'm very grateful." Despite the language barrier and not having traveled outside of Japan, Akutami is committed to delivering a satisfying ending to Jujutsu Kaisen while also working on future projects.

To clarify the situation, the editor chimed in, stating that while the manga is in its wrapping-up phase, it won't be concluding anytime soon. This means that fans can still look forward to more thrilling chapters filled with captivating storytelling and intense action.

As fans await the manga's finale, they can also immerse themselves in the upcoming second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime which is currently airing as a part of the summer anime 2023 lineup.

In this new season, two prominent jujutsu sorcerers, Gojo Satoru, and Geto Suguru, receive a mission from Tengen, the cornerstone of the jujutsu community. They must protect and erase the "Star Plasma Vessel," Amanai Riko, who is destined to merge with Tengen. However, their mission faces a threat when an assassin named Fushiguro attempts to eliminate the Star Plasma Vessel. Along the way, the secrets of Gojo and Geto, the most powerful sorcerer and the most evil curse user, respectively, are about to be unveiled.

With the manga still ongoing and the anime's second season set to bring even more excitement, Jujutsu Kaisen continues to captivate fans around the world. The anticipation for the series' conclusion is high, but for now, we can revel in the thrilling adventures and revelations that lie ahead.

