Jujutsu Kasien Season 2 features heartbreaking Yuji’s breakdown, leaves fans shattered

In the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season Two, fans witnessed a shocking turn of events as Sukuna, the King of Curses, wreaked havoc in Shibuya, leaving Yuji Itadori to grapple with the aftermath. As the Shibuya arc unfolds, it becomes evident that protecting Yuji is more crucial than ever.

Sukuna wreaks havoc in Shibuya, leaving Yuji to face the aftermath.(MAPPA)

"Sukuna did not keep damage to a minimum while in Yuji's body, and the same goes for the blood he shed. In fact, Sukuna reveled in being free while Yuji could do nothing to stop his assaults," warns the source. The destructive spree led to untold damage and loss of lives across Shibuya, forcing Yuji to confront the gruesome reality of Sukuna's actions.

As the protagonist reels from the revelation, fans witness an emotionally charged moment. "The weight of all this slammed into Yuji like a brick, and he is left to retch in protest. Yuji goes on to wish death on himself so long as that would take Sukuna out," capturing the profound impact of the curse's rampage on the young hero.

With the Shibuya arc pushing the boundaries of suspense and intensity, viewers are left on the edge, wondering about the consequences awaiting Yuji. The narrative takes a dark turn as Yuji grapples with the responsibility of shouldering the horrific burden unleashed by Sukuna.

For those yet to catch up on Jujutsu Kaisen Season Two, the series is available for streaming on Crunchyroll, with new episodes releasing weekly. The show follows Yuji Itadori's journey as he navigates the complexities of sharing his body with the formidable Ryomen Sukuna, under the guidance of the powerful sorcerer Satoru Gojo.

As the anime continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling plot twists, fans eagerly anticipate the next installment, bracing themselves for the unpredictable challenges that lie ahead for Yuji Itadori and the captivating world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

