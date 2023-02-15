Kaguya-sama-The First Kiss That Never Ends is out, watch it before the kiss ends

The anime show, Kaguya-sama: Love has War, now has a movie adaptation called The First Kiss That Never Ends. It was released in some cinemas in the US and Canada as a Valentine's Special on February 14 with English subtitles. If you missed it, you can still see it on January 15 in the US and January 18 in Canada. The anime is a popular romantic comedy based on a manga by Aka Akasaka. It has already finished three seasons, and a fourth one is in progress. The movie follows the story of Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya, who are leaders of the elite student council at Shuchiin Academy.

Where to watch Kaguya-sama: Love is War-The First Kiss That Never Ends

The movie will premiere in selected U.S. theatres on February 14 & 15 in Japanese with English subtitles, and in Canada on February 14 & 18. Fans can book their tickets at Fandango.com.

Best rom-com anime of the 21st century

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is a romantic comedy that revolves around the student council at Shuchiin Academy, where the student council president Miyuki Shirogane and vice president Kaguya Shinomiya constantly engage in psychological warfare to get each other to confess their love first. The supporting cast includes the treasurer Yu Ishigami, the secretary Chika Fujiwara, the auditor Miko Ino, and Shinomiya’s personal assistant Ai Hayasaka, all of whom become tools or victims in Shinomiya and Shirogane’s schemes.

The first kiss that never ends

The anime’s third season culminates in the long-awaited first kiss between the main characters. The movie, The First Kiss That Never Ends, picks up from this point, delivering even more romance, comedy, and drama. The movie has been highly anticipated by fans, as it is a continuation of the story and not just a retelling of events from the anime.

Perfect date night activity for anime lovers

The anime’s storytelling style, featuring vignettes and larger arc developments, is taken to an insane level of melodrama and action, with every interaction between Shinomiya and Shirogane upping the romantic tension for the audience. The anime does not allow their relationship to be the sole focus and strengthens the supporting cast with character development and world-building. For anime lovers watching this movie can be a perfect date night activity.

The movie promises to deliver even more romance, comedy, and drama, making for the perfect Valentine’s Day activity. Fans can look forward to seeing their favourite characters on the big screen, with Japanese audio and English subtitles, and experiencing the next step in Shinomiya and Shirogane’s romantic journey.