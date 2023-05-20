Long-lost Alien vs. Predator anime series discovered at Disney vaults

Hold onto your seats, sci-fi fans, because a long-lost treasure has been discovered within the vaults of The Walt Disney Company. It appears that Disney, following its acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019, has been keeping a fully completed Alien vs. Predator anime series under wraps, according to IGN. Former 20th Century Fox licensing director Joshua Izzo spilled the extraterrestrial beans during a recent appearance on the Perfect Organism podcast.

According to Izzo, the 10-episode Alien vs. Predator anime series has gathered dust at 20th Studios. "It's done. It's in the can. It's mixed; it's finished," he exclaimed. Produced by Izzo himself, the anime is said to take place in the timeline following the events of Alien vs. Predator (2004) and Alien Resurrection (1997), two iconic entries in the franchise.

This animated gem was initially conceived as a direct-to-DVD project. Izzo pitched the idea to the head of consumer products, Jeffrey Godsick, as a means of allowing the consumer products division to take charge of its own destiny. With no new theatrical releases in sight at the time, Izzo saw an opportunity to create something fresh and exciting. Thankfully, Godsick gave the green light, and Izzo began developing storyboards and a complete vision for the series.

However, the project took an unexpected turn when an unnamed director, known for their work on Halo Legends and Harlock: Space Pirate, joined the team. The director contributed an entirely new story that transformed the project into a captivating anime series. Rumors are circulating that the talented director behind the transformation could be none other than Shinji Aramaki, known for his work on Blade Runner: Black Lotus.

The original plan was for the Alien vs. Predator anime to air on television in Japan, with subsequent DVD releases in Western markets. The series was poised to continue the epic crossover legacy established by the Alien vs. Predator comics published by Dark Horse Comics in 1989. The franchise had already made its mark in the live-action realm with the release of Alien vs. Predator (2004) and Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007).

The discovery of this completed anime series has ignited excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the next installment in the Alien and Predator universes. It's a tantalizing prospect to envision these iconic creatures brought to life in the unique style of Japanese animation. Will Disney choose to unleash this long-hidden treasure and let fans indulge in a thrilling clash between two legendary franchises?

As the rumor mill continues to churn, one can't help but wonder what other surprises lie hidden within Disney's vast arsenal. With the acquisition of Fox, the House of Mouse has gained control over an array of beloved franchises. Could this Alien vs. Predator anime series be the first of many unexpected gems waiting to be unearthed? Only time will tell, but for now, fans can hold onto hope and eagerly await any official announcements from Disney regarding the fate of this captivating anime creation.

