Makoto Shinkai's Suzume to stream on Crunchyroll: Check out release date

The internationally acclaimed anime film Suzume, directed by Makoto Shinkai will finally be available on Crunchyroll. Raking in $300 million, the 2022 Japanese fantasy adventure film became one of the highest-grossing anime movies of all time. Suzume will be available for audiences in every International territory except France and Asia to stream online on Crunchyroll from Thursday, November 16 at 5:00 p.m. PST.

Suzume will finally release on Crunchyroll(Crunchyroll)

Filmmaker Shinkai is a renowned name in the anime industry with hits like Your Name and Weathering With You. After its premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in January, Suzume gained a reputation as one of the must-watch films of all time. Its story revolves around the 17-year-old titular character Suzume Iwato and a young boy Souta Munakata. Suzume embarks on a journey of self-discovery and world-saving as she meets with the mysterious boy. The duo team up to prevent a series of disasters across Japan by sealing doors from a supernatural worm- Colossal, which causes earthquakes after being released.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Shinkai discussed the inspiration behind Suzume. “It’s really hard to pinpoint any single concept or idea where the inspiration came from,” he said. “Fundamentally, it was the 2011 earthquake that hit the east side of Japan that inspired me to make this film,” he continued, adding, “It was that incident that made me want to take these themes of disaster into my work and translate them into animation, beginning with Your Name and also with Weathering With You. But when thinking about Suzume, I wasn’t really looking at the earthquake as the core concept.”

