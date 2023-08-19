Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 8: Exact release date, time and where to watch

The official Mushoku Tensei website has shared a sneak peek of the next episode. In the upcoming days, Rudeus will be making dolls with Zanoba and Julie. He'll remember a doll he made before and Zanoba will have it now.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

Rudeus will want to make sure it's his doll, but he'll find out it's broken. The doll was damaged in a fight between Rinia and Pursena. This will make Rudeus very angry.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date And Time

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 8 will premiere on Monday, August 21, and will be available exclusively on Crunchyroll. For viewers in Japan, the episode will be broadcasted on Tokyo MX, KBS, BS11, and SUN. Here's the exact release time of the episode in your time zone.

Date Moshoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 8 Release Schedule JST ET CT GMT PT IST August, 21 12:30 AM 11:30 PM 10:30 PM 3:30 PM 8:30 AM 9:00 PM

What Happened Previously On Mushoku Tensei?

In the last episode of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, we saw Rudeus following a routine at his university. He worked out in the mornings, studied magic, and practiced a lot. Even though he was doing well in his classes, he still paid close attention during lectures to reinforce what he knew. Rudeus was really smart, so he learned things quickly, which helped him a lot.

One day, Rudeus's friend Zanoba asked for help with sculpting figures. Zanoba wasn't very good at it and wanted to get better, but his strong power was making it difficult. Rudeus asked an older student named Fitz for advice, and they decided to find a solution together. They went to the market to buy a slave who could assist Zanoba with sculpting.

At the market, they met a merchant and learned about a frail dwarf girl who was skilled despite her condition. Rudeus and Fitz chose her, gave her a meal, and named her Juliette. They brought her to Zanoba, and she helped clean up after sculpting. Rudeus also taught her language and magic while she assisted.

