Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

My Hero Academia Vigilantes premiere: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Apr 04, 2025 01:40 AM IST

Read to know more about My Hero Academia Vigilantes which is scheduled to premiere soon.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a prequel and spin-off of the popular My Hero Academia series created by Kohei Horikoshi. The series is written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court. Published on Shonen Jump+, the series is set to be adapted into an anime by Bones Film, with its premiere coming soon.

My Hero Academia Vigilantes premiere release date and time revealed.(@animetv_jp/X)
My Hero Academia Vigilantes premiere release date and time revealed.(@animetv_jp/X)

Also Read: Tom Cruise honours Val Kilmer at CinemaCon 2025 with a heartfelt tribute: ‘I can’t tell you how…'

My Hero Academia Vigilantes premiere date

According to the official website, My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 1 is set to release at 11 am (JST) on Monday, April 7, 2025. The episode will be simulcast internationally, though release times may vary depending on local time zones. Fans around the world can refer to the provided table for the exact release time in their region.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time07:00 amMondayApril 7
Eastern Daylight Time10:00 amMondayApril 7
British Summer Time03:00 pmMondayApril 7
Central European Summer Time04:00 pmMondayApril 7
Indian Standard Time07:30 pmMondayApril 7
Philippine Standard Time10:00 pmMondayApril 7
Japanese Standard Time11:00 amMondayApril 7
Australia Central Standard Time11:30 amMondayApril 7

Where to watch My Hero Academia Vigilantes premiere?

The latest episode of the anime will be available on local TV networks such as Tokyo MX and Yomiuri TV first, followed by its broadcast later on BS NTV. The series will also be available on platforms like ABEMA, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, a Anime Store, and Lemino among others. For international audiences, the show will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Also Read: The White Lotus fans unravel fatal links to previous instalments as season 3 finale nears 

What to expect from My Hero Academia Vigilantes premiere episode?

The first episode of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes introduces Kouichi Haimawari, Knuckleduster, and Kazuho Haneyama (Pop Step). Kouichi's life changes when he meets Knuckleduster, who enlists his help to combat a harmful drug called Trigger. Under Knuckleduster's guidance, Kouichi begins his journey as a vigilante, marking the start of his adventures alongside Pop Step in Tokyo's Naruhata Ward.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Anime / My Hero Academia Vigilantes premiere: Exact release date, time and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On