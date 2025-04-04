My Hero Academia Vigilantes premiere: Exact release date, time and more

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a prequel and spin-off of the popular My Hero Academia series created by Kohei Horikoshi. The series is written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court. Published on Shonen Jump+, the series is set to be adapted into an anime by Bones Film, with its premiere coming soon. My Hero Academia Vigilantes premiere release date and time revealed.(@animetv_jp/X)

My Hero Academia Vigilantes premiere date

According to the official website, My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 1 is set to release at 11 am (JST) on Monday, April 7, 2025. The episode will be simulcast internationally, though release times may vary depending on local time zones. Fans around the world can refer to the provided table for the exact release time in their region.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:00 am Monday April 7 Eastern Daylight Time 10:00 am Monday April 7 British Summer Time 03:00 pm Monday April 7 Central European Summer Time 04:00 pm Monday April 7 Indian Standard Time 07:30 pm Monday April 7 Philippine Standard Time 10:00 pm Monday April 7 Japanese Standard Time 11:00 am Monday April 7 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 am Monday April 7

Where to watch My Hero Academia Vigilantes premiere?

The latest episode of the anime will be available on local TV networks such as Tokyo MX and Yomiuri TV first, followed by its broadcast later on BS NTV. The series will also be available on platforms like ABEMA, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, a Anime Store, and Lemino among others. For international audiences, the show will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Vigilantes premiere episode?

The first episode of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes introduces Kouichi Haimawari, Knuckleduster, and Kazuho Haneyama (Pop Step). Kouichi's life changes when he meets Knuckleduster, who enlists his help to combat a harmful drug called Trigger. Under Knuckleduster's guidance, Kouichi begins his journey as a vigilante, marking the start of his adventures alongside Pop Step in Tokyo's Naruhata Ward.