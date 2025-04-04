The White Lotus fans unravel fatal links to previous instalments as season 3 finale nears

As The White Lotus nears its season 3 finale this weekend, fans are on high alert, eagerly speculating which character will meet their untimely end. The tension is palpable, with viewers flooding social media with their theories, trying to crack the mystery before the big reveal. With each new twist, the suspense builds, leaving everyone wondering who will be the next victim in this unpredictable whodunit. As The White Lotus season 3 finale approaches, fans speculate on which character will die.(Photo by Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP))

Appearances from White Lotus S1 and S2

Following a tense build-up from firearms to deadly fruits, the third season of The White Lotus opened to the scenic views of Thailand, where drama took place at a luxurious resort. The new season of Mike White’s sharp critique of wealthy Americans vacationing abroad introduced a new group of guests and staff, while also bringing back some familiar faces.

Viewers will be elated to see Belinda portrayed by Natasha Rothwell returning to teh screen from season 1 and Greg/Gary portrayed by Jon Gries who was there in both the previous seasons. However, this is not where the latest season severs its ties with the last two seasons as fans find more interlinks between the seasons, as reported by The Irish Star.

Fan theories about links between deaths in The White Lotus

A user wrote on Reddit, “I think that Frank is going to snap. But the fact that the other two seasons had accidental deaths in them is important. Somehow, there will be an accidental death. Rick, probably, will die. Also, the suicide fruit will be used to kill the Ratclifs, and maybe the youngest son will accidentally drink the smoothie intended for the older son."

A second user noticed that the death of a character on teh show results from the dead person’s own dubious acts despite all of them being unintended. Thus this also points to Rick. A user commented, “It seems to be a goofy, likeable character who puts themselves in harm's way via lousy decisions and gets killed. Rick does fit that description.” They continued, “I don't know how Tim's inability to control himself will be used in the end, but they are making the character more unhinged as the season progresses which could be for a plot purpose.”

In the first season, hotel manager Armond played by Murray Bartlett met a tragic end after a tumultuous downfall. Shane portrayed by Jake Lacy sealed his fate, who mistook him for a burglar following a heated feud.

In season 2, the return of Tanya, played by Jennifer Coolidge, took a dark turn, as she ultimately met a tragic end at the hands of her scheming husband, Greg. Despite her questionable decisions, including boarding a boat with strangers, Tanya narrowly escaped his lethal intentions—only to face an even more brutal fate.