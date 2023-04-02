My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 Episode 1: A perfect mix of Horimiya & Recovery of an MMO Junkie (Spoiler Alert)

Discover the perfect anime that will tick all the boxes - comedy, drama, and irresistible cliffhangers. Episode one of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 is finally out and it looks as promising as expected.

Episode one of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 is finally out and it looks as promising as expected.(Madhouse)

This article contains major spoilers for My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 Episode 1.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999: A Fresh Take on the MMO Romance Genre

The story follows college student Akane, who began playing the online game "Forest of Savior" with her boyfriend as a way to bond. However, things take a turn for the worse when her boyfriend dumps her for someone he met in the game and demands all his rare equipment back. In an effort to show him what he's missing, Akane attends the game's anniversary event and enlists pro gamer Yamada to be her fake boyfriend. Although Yamada is a skilled player, he's not exactly known for his tact or emotional intelligence, and things quickly go awry. Of course, things don't go as planned, and hilarity ensues. (Also Read: Hell's Paradise Episode 1 is out & it's all about secrets behind Gabimaru's past)

This anime offers a refreshing twist on the classic MMO romance genre, adding in some fun and unexpected elements. The first episode does an excellent job of introducing the story and setting up the dynamic between the two main characters, Akane and Yamada.

Meet Akane and Yamada: The Dynamic Duo of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

Akane and Yamada in a still from episode 1 of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999. (Madhouse)

One of the standout features of "My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999" is the dynamic between the two main characters. Akane is a relatable and entertaining protagonist who is easy to root for, while Yamada adds a layer of complexity with his blunt and seemingly emotionless personality.

While Yamada's lack of tact could be off-putting at first, the first episode gives us a glimpse into his caring side when he buys bandaids for Akane's scraped foot. This complexity makes us want to learn more about Yamada and how he will interact with Akane as the story progresses. (Also Read: Experience the duality of life with Heavenly Delusion Episode 1: Heaven and Hell)

Animation and sound: A feast for the eyes and ears

Yamada in a still from episode 1 of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999. (Madhouse)

The animation and sound in "My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999" are both top-notch. Madhouse's art style is crisp and vibrant, and the character designs are unique and memorable. The use of colour and lighting adds to the overall atmosphere of the anime and enhances the viewing experience.

In addition, the opening song by Kana-Boon and Yuho Kitazawa from the peggies is an absolute banger and sets the tone for the anime perfectly.

One of the most interesting things about the show is the voice acting. Minase Inori voices Akane. Uchiyama Kouki who voiced Miyamura in Horimiya voices Yamada, who is another dark-haired pretty boy with blue eyes. The show feels like a mix of Recovery of an MMO Addict and Horimiya, which is excellent news for shojosei fans.

The first episode of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 is a fun and engaging introduction to the story and characters. It is a great start to what promises to be an entertaining and engaging series. Episode 2 of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 will air on April 08, 2023, on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, share your thoughts on the first episode with us on @htTweets.

