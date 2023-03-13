Naruto Returns: 20th anniversary to be celebrated with four brand-new episodes

Naruto fans, rejoice! The iconic anime series is coming back with four brand-new episodes to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The announcement came on Thursday from the official website of the Naruto franchise. The original Naruto television anime debuted in October 2002 and aired until 2007, while its sequel, Naruto Shippūden, premiered in 2007 and ended in 2017. To honour the franchise's milestone, Studio Pierrot is set to air selected earlier episodes of Naruto anime in Japan beginning in July, and four new episodes in September.

The Road of Naruto: A 10-minute nostalgia trip

To prepare fans for the upcoming new episodes, Studio Pierrot released a video in October that condenses 20 years of Naruto anime history into just 10 minutes. The "Road of Naruto" video features some brand-new animation footage, showcasing how far the Naruto franchise has come since its debut in 2002. For fans who grew up watching the series, this video is an emotional rollercoaster that takes them back to their childhood.

A sneak peek: Three new visuals

The official Twitter account of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime revealed three new visuals for the Naruto anime in October. These visuals give a sneak peek into what fans can expect from the latest episodes. The visuals show Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura in their original costumes, which is a nod to the first season of the anime. This nostalgic touch will make fans feel like they're reliving the early days of Naruto.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: The sequel series

The Naruto franchise has grown to include multiple television anime, anime films, and original video anime. The latest addition to the Naruto universe is the sequel series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The series follows the next generation of ninjas, including Naruto's son, Boruto, and his friends. The Boruto manga and anime premiered in May 2016 and April 2017, respectively. Masashi Kishimoto, the original author of the Naruto manga, took over as the writer of the Boruto manga in November 2020.

Where to watch Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

For those who want to catch up on the Naruto universe, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is available on Hulu and Crunchyroll, simulcasting the series as it airs in Japan. The anime also airs on Adult Swim's Toonami block, and Viz Media is releasing the anime on home video. The series' first part is set to end on March 26, with Part II already green-lit for production.

The Naruto franchise has come a long way since its debut in 2002. Over the past 20 years, the series has captured the hearts of fans all over the world, with its lovable characters, epic battles, and heartfelt storylines. With the upcoming brand-new episodes and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the legacy of Naruto is set to continue. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a newcomer to the series, there's never been a better time to dive into the world of Naruto.

