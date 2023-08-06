One Piece episode 1071 shatters servers of Crunchyroll, ‘history has been made in Anime world’ claim fans

Anime One Piece has yet again managed to make its way to the top of the list, as the recent addition has managed to generate enormous hype. The streaming Crunchyroll servers crashed due to too much traffic to the site.

Anime streaming site, Crunchyroll, crashes due to high traffic to watch One Piece

One Piece Episode 1071 marks the official commencement of Luffy's utilization of Gear 5 in the anime. This significant development was initially unveiled on One Piece Day 2023 and has generated immense excitement among fans, making it one of the most eagerly awaited episodes of the year.

And it's just not CrunchyRoll several other live streaming sites are down

The episode's release on Crunchyroll was accompanied by an unexpected problem, as fans encountered difficulties accessing the streaming site due to an overload of traffic from enthusiastic viewers attempting to watch the episode.

Hopefully, the temporary unavailability of Crunchyroll during the initial release of One Piece Episode 1071 is expected to be resolved relatively quickly. Interestingly, fans view this occurrence as a testament to the overwhelming demand for the episode, a demand that may even surpass the capacities of the Internet. Keep reading to discover fans' reactions to the delay in the introduction of Gear 5 Luffy, and feel free to share your own thoughts in the comments section below!

The title of the 1071st episode of the anime series, which is the 180th episode of its ongoing season, is "Luffy's Peak: Attained! Gear Five." The sequel was showcased in the respective countries as follows:

Pacific Time 19.00PM Eastern Time 22.00PM British Time 15.00PM European Time 04.00AM India Time 07.30AM Philippine Time 10.00AM Australia Time 11.30AM

There have been a series of emotions and responses recorded to the site's crash.

Users have come out to mention how the new episode could potentially be one of the biggest moments in anime history and how the moment Gear 5 dropped One Piece broke the internet.

There have also been restless fans who have long awaited the Gear 5 and stated their agony that Crunchy Roll would be so much more efficient if they were to skip all the scenes that involve the intro, outro, second recap, and outro recap to give the audience a 13-minute fun-filled show of a so-called 22-minute episode.

Besides all the hype and disappointment users are facing in watching their favorite anime, users have immense respect for the exceptional buzz the sequel has created.

The efforts behind One Piece have certainly not gone unnoticed, given that it has reached the same status as Goku and Dragon Ball Z in having managed to crash crunchy roll multiple times before.

It just wasn't very much expected for another anime to do it again. With the release of the One Piece Gear 5 episode, some of the other sites that crashed onto the release of the new episode of One Piece were ‘animepahe’, ‘aniwatch, and ‘zoroto.tv.’

A lot of memes have been made since the site crashed, potentially by fans who couldn't enable the stream at the very beginning of the new episode launch. It comes to show the kind of following the anime showcases and the fans who are constantly involved with the story of the sequel.

