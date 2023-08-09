One Piece episode 1072 promo teases Gear 5 Luffy's ridiculous powers

The adrenaline-pumping battle between Luffy and Kaido in One Piece's anime just got a wild upgrade with the introduction of Gear 5 Luffy. After a heart-stopping setback, Luffy's Devil Fruit revealed its true potential, giving birth to the zany Gear 5 form. Brace yourselves for more mind-boggling action as the anime teases a showcase of Luffy's new powers.

Gear 5 Luffy vs. Kaido: The epic showdown continues

Luffy's One Piece journey soars with the unveiling of Gear 5, a mythic Zoan form. Amidst the chaos, he wields awakened powers and astonishing fans.(Toei Animation)

One Piece Episode 1072 will take fans deeper into the intense fight between Gear 5 Luffy and the formidable Kaido. Prepare to be amazed as Luffy's "ridiculous" true power, long concealed within his Devil Fruit, takes center stage. With the battle reaching its climax, the Wano Country arc hurtles towards an explosive finale, promising jaw-dropping moments that defy all logic.

Get ready for "The Ridiculous Power!"

Titled "The Ridiculous Power! Gear Five in Full Play," Episode 1072 tantalizes viewers with a glimpse of Luffy's mind-bending abilities. The promo hints at an earth-shaking showdown where Luffy's techniques become bizarre and the very ground beneath him turns bouncy. Is he a god or Luffy or something else entirely? This comedic spectacle promises to leave you wide-eyed and amazed.

When and how to watch One Piece Episode 1072?

Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 12th, as One Piece Episode 1072 is set to premiere in Japan. Thanks to Crunchyroll, you won't have to wait long to catch the action. The episode will be available for streaming shortly after its initial debut, allowing fans to dive right into the exhilarating battle between Gear 5 Luffy and Kaido.

For those who want more One Piece excitement, Crunchyroll offers the entire series, complete with English dubs, specials, and movies. Join Monkey D. Luffy on his relentless quest to become the king of all pirates. With treacherous waters, the Grand Line, and the enigmatic Legendary One Piece treasure awaiting, there's no stopping this determined captain.

