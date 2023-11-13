One Piece fans stunned as Eiichiro Oda breaks 26-year streak with first unfinished chapter, issues apology

One Piece, the beloved anime and manga series, has released its first unfinished manuscript in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 26 years. Eiichiro Oda, the creative genius behind One Piece, issued a heartfelt apology to fans alongside the incomplete Chapter 1098, breaking the series' uninterrupted streak. The release coincides with the anime's 25th-anniversary celebration, marking a significant moment in the franchise's history.

Creator Eiichiro Oda apologizes for releasing an incomplete chapter of One Piece for the first time in 26 years.(Eiichiro Oda)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Oda, known for his relentless dedication to maintaining a weekly release schedule, acknowledged the lapse in this unprecedented situation. The apology, discreetly placed on the cover art, expressed regret, "I could not complete the manuscript. I am sorry."

While some fans might view this as a setback, it's essential to recognize that occasional interruptions occur in the demanding world of manga production. Other creators have faced similar challenges due to tight weekly schedules. However, the community's primary concern revolves around Oda's well-being rather than the temporary disruption to the release pattern.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As One Piece journeys through its Final Saga, the significance of future chapters takes precedence. Fans understand that the health and creativity of the series' visionary are paramount, and the recent unfinished chapter is a testament to the toll such a demanding schedule can take.

For those eager to catch up with One Piece's manga amid the Final Saga, there's good news. The incomplete chapter will see a refined version in a compiled volume, a standard practice in the manga industry. As each chapter undergoes tweaks for official volumes, readers can anticipate a polished and completed version in the future.

For immediate access to the latest chapters, Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library offers the three most recent releases for free. A paid subscription unlocks the entire back catalogue, ensuring fans can stay connected with the Straw Hat Pirates as they navigate the uncharted waters of the Final Saga.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON