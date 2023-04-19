ONE PIECE FILM RED: The ultimate action-packed adventure hits Blu-ray with 3 new bonus episodes

Anime fans, get ready for an exciting month in July 2023, as Crunchyroll has announced its lineup of Blu-ray and DVD releases. The most highly anticipated of these releases is ONE PIECE FILM RED, which promises to be an action-packed adventure that will leave fans on the edge of their seats. The film shattered records in Japan during its theatrical run, grossing an impressive ¥2.25 billion (~$15 million) in just its opening weekend. The Blu-ray release of ONE PIECE FILM RED is an opportunity for fans who missed the movie during its theatrical run to catch up. The release includes three special episodes that were shown as a prequel to the movie events, making it a comprehensive package for fans.(Toei Animation)

ONE PIECE FILM RED Blu-ray release includes three special episodes that reveal the truth about Uta, the famous singer with a hidden identity

The movie follows the story of Uta, a famous singer who hides her identity while performing. In the film, Uta reveals her true identity, leading to an intriguing and suspenseful plot that is sure to captivate fans of the ONE PIECE franchise.

July 2023 is the month for anime: Crunchyroll's home video lineup is a must-see!

In addition, Crunchyroll's July 2023 release calendar features The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 and The Ancient Magus' Bride: The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm - OVA.

The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 promises to be just as hilarious and entertaining as the first season, with the Devil King Sadao and his loyal general, Shirō Ashiya, navigating life in modern-day Tokyo. Fans of the series won't want to miss this latest release.

The Ancient Magus' Bride: The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm – OVA is a special release that explores the backstory of the character Lindel and his relationship with the Blue Knight. This OVA is perfect for fans who want to learn more about the characters and the world of The Ancient Magus' Bride.

Overall, July 2023 is shaping up to be an exciting month for anime fans thanks to Crunchyroll's fantastic lineup of home video releases. Whether you prefer ONE PIECE, The Devil is a Part-Timer!, or The Ancient Magus' Bride, there's a little something to please everyone. So mark your calendars and get ready for an action-packed and hilarious month of anime. Don't miss out on these exciting releases!