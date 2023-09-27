‘Overwhelming sadness’: Jujutsu Kaisen fans pray for Gojo's return after his shocking death

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 delivered a massive blow to fans after Gojo tragically died. Initially, the author set up a victory for Gojo in the fight against Sukuna. However, the unimaginable happened when the story was flipped, and fans learned that Sukuna was actually the one to win the battle.

Gojo Satoru was perhaps the most popular character in the series, and fans were devastated when he was eventually killed. Gojo’s death has been confirmed, however, fans believe there is still a chance that he might come back.

During the fight with Sukuna, fans were impressed by how Gojo actually dominated the battle and fought hard. This is the reason why Gojo’s death came across as extremely shocking.

‘I still have hope gojo will return’

Fan have been praying on social media for Gojo’s return, with #jjk237 trending on X. “GOJO GAGGERS BELIEVE IN THE PROCESS HE WILL COME BACK WE WILL PERSEVERE AND OUR KING WILL RISE,” one user write on X. “i still have hope gojo will return,” another said. “Geto pls return Gojo to his home I promise I can bring him to you later (never),” one user wrote, while another said, “I have a theory that nobara will get the six eyes in a binding vow with gojo sensei!! Her resonance paired with the six eyes will save jujutsu high! Gojo will not die but return without the 6 eyes as he gives them to his beloved student!”

“Gojo ain't dead. He'll be back once Gintama returns,” one user said, while another wrote, “anyways manifesting gojo’s return”. "The new chapter is officially out and I feel this overwhelming sadness. Please return Gojo Satoru," said one user.

