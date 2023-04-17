Reddit ranks the top anime of spring 2023 - Find out which anime is stealing the spotlight in spring 2023!

The world of anime is always abuzz with excitement as fans eagerly anticipate the release of new series every season. The spring of 2023 has not failed to meet expectations, and anime lovers all over the world are thrilled with the latest offerings. Here are the top 5 anime of spring 2023 According to r/Anime, the subreddit dedicated to anime based on factors such as engagement, karma, and discussions.

Oshi no Ko: The anime that's winning hearts and making history

At the very top of the list is Oshi no Ko, a series that has quickly won the hearts of anime enthusiasts worldwide. Kaguya-sama: Love is War mangaka Aka Akasaka has created a masterpiece with this show, and it has already made history by receiving a rating of 9.32 out of 10 on MyAnimeList, surpassing popular anime like Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood. In Oshi no Ko, the tale revolves around Ai Hoshino, a Japanese idol who puts her career on hold due to an unplanned pregnancy. The series chronicles Ai's life and that of her two children, who are revealed to be the reincarnations of her devoted fans. With such a unique premise and Akasaka's incredible storytelling skills, Oshi no Ko has rightfully earned its place as the top anime of the season.

Demon Slayer Season 3: The Swordsmith Village Arc that's thrilling fans

Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village arc, the third season of the highly acclaimed Demon Slayer series, is also a fan-favourite. The season follows Tanjiro's journey to the Swordsmith village, and the first episode has already set the tone for what's to come. With Upper Moon Akaza, Doma, Gyokko, Hantengu, and Kokushibo making appearances in the first episode, fans have been raving about the stunning visuals and thrilling fight sequences that make Demon Slayer so popular.

Hell's Paradise: An island full of mysteries and immortality

Another standout anime of the season is Hell's Paradise, created by MAPPA and based on a manga series by Yuji Kaku. The show takes place on a strange island, and a group of people are sent there to uncover its mysteries and find an elixir that can grant immortality. Gabimaru, our protagonist is also a part of the expedition. With only three episodes aired so far, Hell's Paradise has already earned a spot among MAPPA's dark shonen alongside Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Season 2 takes off

The second season of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury is back and it's bringing even more thrilling excitement as Suletta and Miorine confront new obstacles as Gundam pilots. This high-octane anime series picks up right where the first season ended, taking place just two weeks after the Plant Quetta incident. With the success of the first season, fans are eagerly waiting to see everything the second season has in store.

Vinland Saga Season 2: The action-packed quest for revenge continues

Last but certainly not least is Vinland Saga Season 2, which is stealing the hearts of fans just as the first season did in the winter of 2022. This action-packed series follows the story of Thorfinn, a young Viking warrior on a quest for revenge. With stunning animation and intense fight scenes, Vinland Saga 2 cour 2 is definitely one of the standout shows of the season, and fans cannot wait to see what's next for Thorfinn.

Anime Spring 2023 season certainly has an impressive lineup and it will be interesting to see which anime will be crowned as the best anime of Spring 2023.