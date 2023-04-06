Sneak Peek: Sword Art Online Anomaly Quest trailer and poster released

Sword Art Online has cemented its place in the hearts of millions of fans worldwide as a beloved anime series. And as the franchise marks its 10th anniversary, an exciting new virtual experience event called Sword Art Online: Anomaly Quest is set to take the fans on a thrilling ride. The Tokyo Matrix in Japan will host this unique event, where fans can team up with their favourite Sword Art Online characters to embark on a dungeon-crawling adventure, battling ferocious monsters. But in a surprising twist, Kirito and Asuna are the adversaries this time, and players must defeat them to reach the dungeon's darkest depths.

Sword Art Online: Anomaly Quest trailer and poster released

Fans eagerly anticipating this new virtual experience can now get a sneak peek at the recently released trailer and poster for Sword Art Online: Anomaly Quest. The poster features Kirito and Asuna, who looks menacing as the villains, while the trailer showcases some exciting gameplay and epic battles.

The Tokyo Matrix: A new attraction space for Sword Art Online fans

The Tokyo Matrix is a new attraction space located in the Tokyo Kabukicho Tower in Shinjuku. It promises to offer a unique and immersive experience for visitors, with Sword Art Online: Anomaly Quest being one of its main attractions. The full-dive VR MMORPG 'ALfheim Online' awaits players who are ready to embark on a new quest in this virtual world.

Future of the Sword Art Online franchise: Exciting new movie on the horizon

In addition to Sword Art Online: Anomaly Quest, the franchise is preparing to treat its fans with a fresh movie showcasing an exclusive storyline that has not been previously explored in the light novel releases or spin-offs.

Though there's no official release date yet, Sword Art Online fans can rest assured that their favourite characters will soon embark on another exciting journey. While details about the movie are still scarce, the promise of a new adventure is enough to get fans buzzing with excitement.

The franchise's latest addition, Sword Art Online: Anomaly Quest, offers another opportunity for fans to delve into the immersive world of Sword Art Online. Though the experience is currently only available to fans in Japan, the rest of the world eagerly awaits the chance to participate in the fun.

