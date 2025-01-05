Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 2: Exact release date, time and more

Season 2 of Solo Leveling kicked off with the intense Red Gate arc, setting the stage for the many challenges Jinwoo will face in the upcoming episodes. The latest release date for the next episode has just dropped, building anticipation for what's to come. In the previous episode, Jinwoo brought Song Yi into a dungeon, encountered Kim Chul, and ventured through the Red Gate. Meanwhile, Hwang Donsoo returned to Korea with a new agenda, targeting both Jinwoo and Jinho, alongside crucial updates regarding the situation on Jeju Island. Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 2 release date revealed.(@sololeveling_en/X)

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 2 release date and time

As previously announced, the much-awaited Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 2 will be released on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. However, international fans will get an early release of the animated series on Saturday, January 11, 2025. Fans of the anime can refer to the following table to make sure they catch the episode before the spoilers.

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, January 11 7:00 AM Central Standard Time Saturday, January 11 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, January 11 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, January 11 3:00 PM Central European Time Saturday, January 11 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, January 11 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, January 11 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, January 12 12:30 AM

Where to watch Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 2?

The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo MX followed by Tochigi TV, Gumna TV and BS11 in Japan. Moreover, Animax will stream Season 2 Episode 1 of Solo Leveling from February 1, 2025. International fans can enjoy the new season on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Crunchyroll with their respective subscriptions.

What to expect from Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 2?

With the Red Gate Arc in action, Jinwoo will be expected to navigate through the challenges thrown at him within it. A potential clash can be expected between Jinwoo and Kim Chul after the latter survived after running into the Ice Elves.

Moreover, fans can also expect an introduction to Ice Elves' boss, Baruka and his battle with Jinwoo.