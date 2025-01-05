Kourtney Kardashian is Megan Fox's ‘shoulder to cry on’ after her break up with Machine Gun Kelly

Kourtney Kardashian is offering support to her friend Megan Fox after the actress' breakup with Machine Gun Kelly, a source revealed to InTouch. The on-again, off-again couple parted ways over Thanksgiving weekend after Fox allegedly discovered suspicious texts on the rapper's phone. The split came just weeks after the pair announced they were expecting a "rainbow baby" together. Following Megan Fox's breakup with Machine Gun Kelly, Kourtney Kardashian is offering her support, empathizing with Fox's situation.((REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci, AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File))

Kourtney stands by Fox’s side

While most of the “people” in Fox’s “life are fed up with all her drama with MGK,” given this is not the “first time he's been a dog and gotten caught,” the eldest Kardashian sister is firmly supporting her, sources claimed to the outlet. They further alleged that Kourtney has “total empathy” for everything the acor is going through after she struggled through her own relationship issues., as reported by OK! Magazine.

The insider stated, “If anyone can relate to what Megan is going through, it’s Kourtney ... She busted Scott [Disick] cheating on her so many times during their relationship. It was h*** for her but she still took him back over and over again, just like Megan has done with MGK, so she gets it."

The source added, “Kourtney’s not trying to tell her what to do, she’s just there as a shoulder to cry on and someone that isn’t going to judge. She knows how hard it is to eat during these kinds of heartbreaking times so she’s having healthy soups and other comfort foods prepared for Megan and bringing them over to her."

Travis Barker ‘furious’ with MGK over his split with Fox

Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barker is “furious with MGK for messing this up” and is “totally supportive” of Fox, “making it clear” that he “sides” with her. Ok! Magazine previously reported that the rocker “read [MGK] the riot act” after a previous fight of the couple and “pushed him to stop all the nonsense and get sober” for Fox.

The insider shared with the outlet that once Kelly “proved that he was getting his life together, Travis orchestrated peace talks between him and Megan,” adding that he really “looks up to” Barker who has had a “great influence on him.”

The source continued, “He’s sober and just has so much life experience. Travis has been in Hollywood and the music scene for decades. He’s also screwed up his fair share of relationships, so when MGK came to him complaining about getting dumped by Megan, he didn’t give him a lot of sympathy. It was all tough love."