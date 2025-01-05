Jennifer Garner is ‘appalled’ by Ben Affleck's this habit amid divorce struggles

While the ex-spouses may have parted ways back in 2015, Jennifer Garner is still very much concerned about Ben Affleck. She has also set some “strict rules” for the actor, especially when it comes to his bad habits such as smoking. Her rules are rooted in her concern for the actor and the three children they share– Violet, Fin (formerly known as Seraphina), and Samuel. Jennifer Garner remains concerned about ex-husband Ben Affleck's smoking habits, enforcing strict rules to protect their children and his health.(AFP)

Garner has ‘strict rules’ for Affleck’s smoking habit

An insider revealed in InTouch, “Jen has very strict rules about him smoking, namely that he doesn’t do it anywhere near the children. She always nags him about smelling like smoke and what a gross habit it is. But her biggest concern of all is his health. She’s appalled that he’d treat his body that way.”

The source also shared that the 13 Going 30 actor puts in a lot of effort “to feed him good healthy food, and he hits the gym a fair amount too, so the idea of him pouring toxic fumes into his body by choice every day sickens her.” They also told the outlet, “He’s not some young guy who can afford all the negative effects on his lungs and his heart,” and noted that Garner is absolutely “terrified” that Affleck’s habit will “kill” him.

The source added, “It’s not as though he’s having one smoke a day, although that would still be bad. The guy is going through a pack a day when he’s stressed. Jen is begging him to find other ways to deal with his stress. He has promised that he’ll quit and said it’s his resolution for 2025, so she’s hopeful.”

Garner pulls Affleck out of his slump

Garner has been a huge support for Affleck as he navigates his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. The insider previously reported to OK! Magazine, “He’s still the father of her children and she’ll do whatever’s in her power to help him through the difficult transition. She’ll always love Ben. That’s a given,” in June 2024.

The insider explained, “Jen has a bit of a saviour complex. She’ll sacrifice her own needs and the to make sure Ben’s OK. She helped him get sober before. She feels it’s her duty to keep him that way."