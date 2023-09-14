Spy x Family anime announces release date for season 2

Get ready, Spy x Family fans! The thrilling espionage anime is back with its highly anticipated second season, and a brand new poster has been unveiled, promising more adventure and laughs.

Spy x Family anime returns with season 2, unveiling a new poster featuring Anya.(Wit Studio)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, viewers were introduced to the captivating world of the Forger family as "Spy x Family" debuted its first season on television. Now, the countdown begins for the anime's return, and fans have been treated to a sneak peek with a captivating new poster, along with an official release date.

Spy x Family Season 2 Poster

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Get ready, Spy x Family fans! The thrilling espionage anime is back with its highly anticipated second season, and a brand new poster has been unveiled, promising more adventure and laughs.

Last year, viewers were introduced to the captivating world of the Forger family as "Spy x Family" debuted its first season on television. Now, the countdown begins for the anime's return, and fans have been treated to a sneak peek with a captivating new poster, along with an official release date.|#+|

The latest poster for "Spy x Family" season two places the lovable Anya squarely in the spotlight, surrounded by familiar faces. In the top half of the image, Anya is seen with a cruise ship in the background, wearing an expression of wonder. It appears that a family boat ride is on the horizon, but given the Forger family's knack for getting into thrilling situations, adventure is sure to follow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The poster's other half transports Anya back to school, her face adorned with a comically mischievous expression that hints at an exciting plan. The entire Forger family, including Damian and Becky, makes an appearance in this shot, promising a delightful reunion that fans won't want to miss.

Also Read | Get ready for Spy x Family Season 2: More action, more laughs, and new posters!

Mark your calendars because "Spy x Family" season two is set to premiere on October 7th, just around the corner. And that's not all for fans of the series! Later this year, the Spy x Family universe expands with the release of its first movie, "Spy x Family: Code White," in Japan this December. For those eager to catch up on the spy comedy, the anime is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you're new to the world of Spy x Family, here's a brief overview: The series follows master spy Twilight, known for his unparalleled undercover skills on dangerous missions. However, his latest assignment requires him to do something he's never done before—get married and have a child. What he doesn't realize is that his chosen wife is an assassin, and the child he adopts is a telepath, setting the stage for a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON