Suicide Squad anime 2024: Trailer, cast, theme song and more

Along with confirming the 2024 premiere of Suicide Squad anime, Warner Bros. Japan, revealed a new teaser trailer, cast and theme song for the anime.

Earlier in July, Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio together announced their decision to join hands on an anime based on DC Comics. Hence, it was decided to create the Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime.

Suicide Squad Anime: Teaser Trailer

Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio released a new teaser trailer for Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime on Friday, December 1, 2023. Though the news teaser confirmed the anime's 2024 release, it did not reveal a particular quarter or date for the same.

The teaser trailer opens with Harley Quinn inviting The Joker to join her as she and the Suicide Squad head to another world.

“Hey. Have you ever wanted to go somewhere different? To another world? I'll take you there. To another world. ”

To this, Joker replies, “Another world. I like the sound of that!”

The Suicide Squad, i.e., Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark are being sent to an otherworldly realm for a mission by A.R.G.U.S. head Amanda Waller. As the team progresses on their mission with explosives attached to their head, it seems like they are set to be faced with a near-impossible task.

Suicide Squad Anime: Cast

The voice cast members for the anime have been revealed, with Anna Nagase voicing Harley Quinn. She has previously voiced Riko Amanai from Jujutsu Kaisen 2 and is all set to voice Mahoro in the MAPPA original anime Bucchigiri?!

The iconic Joker will be voiced by Yuichiro Umehara, who has previously worked in Goblin Slayer. Additionally, Deadshot and Peacemaker will be voiced by Reigo Yamaguchi and Takehito Koyaso respectively.

Clayface and King Shark will be voiced by Jun Fukuyama and Subaru Kimura.

Suicide Squad Anime: Theme Song

The opening theme song for the anime will be called “Another World” and will be performed by Tomoyasu Hotei.