The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Part 2 drops in October - Watch the trailer!

Anime enthusiasts mark your calendars because The Ancient Magus' Bride is making a return next month with more exciting episodes as part of the Fall 2023 anime lineup. Fans have just been treated to a tantalizing sneak peek of what's in store with a brand-new trailer!

The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 returns with the same team and voice cast on October 5th, featuring the College Arc.(Kafka)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 made its debut earlier this year during the Spring 2023 anime season, captivating audiences with its enchanting storytelling. After a brief hiatus for the Summer, the anime is all set to make a grand comeback with fresh episodes, delving into the highly anticipated College Arc adapted from Kore Yamazaki's original manga.

Part 2 of The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 is slated to premiere in October, adding a new layer of emotional depth to the series. The College Arc promises to introduce fans to a host of new challenges and experiences. The icing on the cake is the revelation of the show's new ending theme song, "fam," performed by the talented Yuyu. For a glimpse of what awaits, be sure to check out the latest trailer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 will feature the same creative team and voice cast that fans have come to love. The highly anticipated release date is October 5th, coinciding with the exciting new wave of Fall 2023 anime releases. To catch up on all the previous episodes, including the OVA specials, head over to Crunchyroll, where you can dive into the enchanting world of The Ancient Magus' Bride.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you want to learn more about The Ancient Magus' Bride, here's the official description of the first half of Season 2 - "Chise was able to accept Elias and herself, if not necessarily everything about her situation. After Cartaphilus fell back into a slumber that would not last forever, Chise was able to go back to her regular life. Then she receives an invitation from a mutual aid organization for mages called the College. Under the British Library exists a secret society of mages. Encounters and interactions with people are about to open some new doors. This is a story about saving yourself to save another."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON