The Marginal Service anime reveals new staff & release date in the latest promo

Anime enthusiasts are in for a treat with the upcoming premiere of The Marginal Service. Produced by Cygames, the original television anime features a unique cast of characters and a talented group of staff members. The anime's promotional video not only unveiled the premiere date of April 11th but also showcased the opening theme song "Quiet explosion" by Mamoru Miyano.

Meet the team behind the marginal service

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Masayuki Sakoi is directing the anime at Studio 3Hz, bringing his expertise from past projects like Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online and A3! Season Autumn & Winter. Kenta Ihara, known for his work on Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious and Saga of Tanya the Evil, is in charge of the series scripts. Yoshio Kosakai, the designer of Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online, brings his artistic talents as the chief animation director for The Marginal Service.

More staff members revealed

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition to the core staff, The Marginal Service will feature a talented team of artists, designers, and sound engineers. Jyu Ishiguchi is responsible for art design and mechanical design, while Kōichi Hashimoto and Todoma are the Kyōkaijin designers. Ryou Akizuki is the designer behind the artwork, and Hirofumi Araki takes care of the graphic art. Art Director is assigned to e-caesar and Yukihiro Watanabe. Makiko Kojima is the Color Key Artist, and Nobumasa Hanai is the Compositing Director of Photography. Gō Sadamatsu takes care of the editing, and Yūsuke Seo is the composer of the music produced by Giraffe Kick Studio. Hajime Takakuwa is the Sound Director, with sound effects by Yuusuke Inada and sound production by the dugout.

A star-studded cast

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Marginal Service anime boasts a star-studded cast that includes renowned voice actors such as Toshiyuki Morikawa playing Zeno Stokes, Mamoru Miyano portraying Brian Nightraider, Tomokazu Sugita voicing Bolts Dexter, Kouki Uchiyama lending his voice to Peck Desmont (the squirrel), Kaori Nazuka as Lyra Candeyheart, Yūichi Nakamura as Robin Timbert, Hiro Shimono playing Cyrus N. Kuga, Shinichiro Miki as Theodore Tompson, and Yūma Uchida as Rubber Suit.

Get ready to join The Marginal Service

With a talented team of staff members and voice actors, The Marginal Service promises to be an exciting anime adventure. Fans of the genre should mark their calendars for April 11th, when the anime premieres on NTV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and TV Aichi. BS NTV will air the anime on April 12th, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting will follow on April 15th. Don't miss out on this thrilling new anime series!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}