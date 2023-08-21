The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 8: Release date, time, where to watch and more

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 8 has been delayed by 4 days. It will now air on August 30th instead of August 26th. This is because the 2023 World Athletics Championship will be taking place on the 26th and 27th.

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today (Image via GoHands)

The anime is about a cat named Yukichi who lives with a human named Saku. Yukichi is a very talented cat who can cook, clean, and do other human tasks. Saku is a clumsy and forgetful person, and Yukichi often gets frustrated with her. However, they still love each other and care for each other very much.

"The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today" Episode 8 Release date

Episode 8 of "The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today" will premiere in Japan on August 30, 2023, at 2:23 am JST. In the U.S., it will be available on August 29 at about 2:53 am PT. Fans can watch it on Crunchyroll worldwide. Here is the exact release in your time zone:

Central Standard Time: 12:53 am

Eastern Standard Time: 1:53 pm

British Summer Time: 6:53 pm

Indian Standard Time: 11:53 pm

Central European Standard Time: 7:53 pm

Eastern European Time: 8:53 pm

Recap of “The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today” episode 7

Saku's colleagues complimented her on her bento box, but she was worried that Yukichi would leave her if she got married to a rich man.

Saku was scared after watching a horror movie about a samurai ghost. She thought she saw a monster in the shower, but it was just Yukichi trying to weigh her.

Saku found Yukichi drinking from the faucet like a kitten. She felt bad for embarrassing him, so she told him she wasn't scared of the ghost anymore.

The next day, Saku spilled coffee all over the walls and the cabinet. Yukichi had already baby-proofed the house, so he just added another layer of wallpaper and fixed the cabinet.

Yukichi was happy that he had made their home a safe and comfortable place. But then Saku said she didn't want to go to work the next day.

This made Yukichi worried. He didn't want Saku to get fired, but he also didn't want her to be unhappy.

